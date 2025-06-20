Notice Ninja Welcomes George Mavrantzas as Head of Revenue and Client Success
Industry veteran joins to accelerate growth and elevate client experience across compliance-heavy sectors.
Tampa, FL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, Inc. the leading company in tax notice compliance automation, proudly announces the appointment of George Mavrantzas as Head of Revenue and Client Success. George brings over two decades of experience driving growth, building world-class client success teams, and scaling revenue in highly regulated and complex industries.
In his new role, George will spearhead the company’s efforts to unify revenue operations with client success, ensuring seamless experiences for clients navigating the intricate challenges of tax notice management, audits, amended returns, and compliance workflows. His leadership will support Notice Ninja’s expansion across its core markets—including payroll service providers, PEOs, corporate tax departments, private equity firms, and financial institutions.
“George’s deep knowledge of fintech, payroll, and compliance operations combined with his track record of scaling revenue teams makes him the ideal leader as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Amanda Reineke, CEO of Notice Ninja. “His client-first mindset aligns perfectly with our mission to transform how companies manage tax notices and engage with tax agencies across jurisdictions.”
George will focus on aligning Notice Ninja’s go-to-market strategy with the needs of high-value clients, optimizing revenue performance, and deepening client engagement. His role will also include expanding strategic partnerships, enhancing onboarding and support operations, and contributing to the company’s thought leadership in tax compliance innovation.
“Notice Ninja is tackling a real pain point that has long been overlooked,” said George Mavrantzas. “The opportunity to help clients replace manual, error-prone processes with automation that drives compliance and efficiency is incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to join the team and help scale the value we bring to organizations burdened by tax notice complexity.”
George’s appointment marks a strategic milestone as Notice Ninja builds on its demand generation success, leveraging compliance-focused messaging, account-based targeting, and a robust content engine to educate and empower tax operations teams across the country.
Media Contact:
Jeanne Rogers
Head of Marketing
Notice Ninja
jeanne@noticeninja.com
About Notice Ninja
Notice Ninja is a leading SaaS platform designed to automate tax notice compliance and workflow management. Utilizing advanced AI, automation, and machine learning, Notice Ninja transforms the way businesses handle tax and compliance notices, eliminating manual processes and mitigating risks. The company serves enterprises, tax professionals, service providers, and Private Equity firms, delivering a smarter, more efficient approach to compliance. Learn more at www.noticeninja.com.
Jeanne Rogers
949-415-2161
www.noticeninja.com
107 N 11th Street, PMB 554
Tampa, FL 33602
