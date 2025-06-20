Bobby R. Long Named a Featured Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Brentwood, TN, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bobby R. Long of Brentwood, Tennessee has been named as a Featured Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the insurance industry.
About Bobby R. Long
Bobby R. Long is the principal owner of Long's Insurance Agency, LLC. With over four decades in the insurance industry, Long oversees all operations, sales, and marketing for the agency, which serves clients internationally.
Offering specialized insurance solutions for businesses across various sectors, the company also provides comprehensive insurance services focusing on business insurance, annuities, group benefits, and senior products, including Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
As an esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, the organization recently honored Long as a Professional of the Year for 2025.
When not working Long enjoys golf, fishing, and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
