Dolmen Achieves Historic 100% in Great Place to Work® 2025, Leading in Global Workplace Well-Being
Atlanta, GA, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dolmen Group., a Colombian multinational leader in urban infrastructure, has reached an unprecedented milestone by earning a 100% rating in the Great Place to Work® 2025 certification across Colombia, the United States, Mexico, and Peru. This recognition ranks Dolmen among the top 10 workplaces globally, highlighting its inclusive and innovative workplace culture, which also thrives in diverse markets such as Dubai, China, Panama and Portugal.
With over 30 years of transforming cities through solutions like smart lighting and eco-efficient urban furniture, Dolmen celebrates this achievement, reflecting 100% employee satisfaction based on anonymous surveys. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work for Women in Colombia 2025, reinforcing its commitment to gender equity.
“This 100% score is a source of pride and drives us to continue empowering our team while innovating for sustainable cities,” said Carlos Mario Peláez, CEO of Dolmen. The company plans to expand its workplace well-being model and technological solutions to new global markets in 2025.
About Dolmen Group
Founded in 1994 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dolmen leads in urban furniture, public lighting, and traffic management, with a presence in 12 countries.
