Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025

Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11.