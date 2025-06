Cointelegraph Enters the CIS Market: Russian-Language Edition Launched with the Participation of CryptoRobotics CEO Ivan Scherbakov

Ubud, Indonesia, June 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Crypto media outlet Cointelegraph has announced the launch of its Russian-language version. The new media project is aimed at readers in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and other CIS countries, providing access to analytical publications, market overviews, and industry news in Russian.The Russian-language initiative is being developed with the participation of Ivan Scherbakov, CEO of the automated trading platform CryptoRobotics, who has joined the project as a co-owner.Editorial Foundation of CointelegraphFounded in 2013, Cointelegraph is one of the most authoritative media outlets in the digital asset industry. The platform attracts over 12 million monthly readers, with a global editorial team of more than 300 professionals. The publication releases up to 35 articles daily, including market analytics, breaking news, interviews, and project reviews.The Russian editorial team is fully integrated into the existing structure and has access to the main flow of English-language content, with the ability to adapt it locally.Publication Format and Key TopicsThe Russian edition of Cointelegraph will feature both translated versions of selected analytical and news content, as well as original materials focused on developments in the CIS region.Main editorial topics include:Cryptocurrency marketsDeFi and Web3 solutionsRegulation and legal infrastructureExchanges, trading, and cybersecurityBlockchain projects and local initiativesInterviews with entrepreneurs, analysts, and technologistsAll content is produced in accordance with the international editorial standards of Cointelegraph, emphasizing accuracy, reliability, relevance, and source transparency.Editorial Structure and TeamThe Russian editorial office operates in close coordination with the English-language edition, benefiting from shared processes, management, and technology. At the same time, a localized content stream is being developed with the involvement of Russian-speaking experts and researchers.Svyatoslav Konenkov, a well-known industry influencer and DeFi specialist, has joined the project to oversee the development of local content and regional analytical coverage.Access to Cointelegraph in RussianAll content is available on the official website and through the Telegram channel, which serves as a distribution platform and communication hub for the audience.Website: https://ru.cointelegraph.com Project Partner: https://cryptorobotics.ai Enable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connectionor reload the browserDisable GingerRephraseRephrase with Ginger (Ctrl+Alt+E)Edit in GingerGinger is checking your text for mistakes...Disable Ginger in this text fieldDisable Ginger on this website×