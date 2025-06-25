Cointelegraph Enters the CIS Market: Russian-Language Edition Launched with the Participation of CryptoRobotics CEO Ivan Scherbakov
Cointelegraph has launched a Russian-language edition targeting CIS countries with the participation of CryptoRobotics CEO Ivan Scherbakov and aims to provide localized analytics and market news.
Ubud, Indonesia, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crypto media outlet Cointelegraph has announced the launch of its Russian-language version. The new media project is aimed at readers in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and other CIS countries, providing access to analytical publications, market overviews, and industry news in Russian.
The Russian-language initiative is being developed with the participation of Ivan Scherbakov, CEO of the automated trading platform CryptoRobotics, who has joined the project as a co-owner.
Editorial Foundation of Cointelegraph
Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is one of the most authoritative media outlets in the digital asset industry. The platform attracts over 12 million monthly readers, with a global editorial team of more than 300 professionals. The publication releases up to 35 articles daily, including market analytics, breaking news, interviews, and project reviews.
The Russian editorial team is fully integrated into the existing structure and has access to the main flow of English-language content, with the ability to adapt it locally.
Publication Format and Key Topics
The Russian edition of Cointelegraph will feature both translated versions of selected analytical and news content, as well as original materials focused on developments in the CIS region.
Main editorial topics include:
Cryptocurrency markets
DeFi and Web3 solutions
Regulation and legal infrastructure
Exchanges, trading, and cybersecurity
Blockchain projects and local initiatives
Interviews with entrepreneurs, analysts, and technologists
All content is produced in accordance with the international editorial standards of Cointelegraph, emphasizing accuracy, reliability, relevance, and source transparency.
Editorial Structure and Team
The Russian editorial office operates in close coordination with the English-language edition, benefiting from shared processes, management, and technology. At the same time, a localized content stream is being developed with the involvement of Russian-speaking experts and researchers.
Svyatoslav Konenkov, a well-known industry influencer and DeFi specialist, has joined the project to oversee the development of local content and regional analytical coverage.
Access to Cointelegraph in Russian
All content is available on the official website and through the Telegram channel, which serves as a distribution platform and communication hub for the audience.
Website: https://ru.cointelegraph.com
Project Partner: https://cryptorobotics.aiEnable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable GingerRephraseRephrase with Ginger (Ctrl+Alt+E)Edit in GingerGinger is checking your text for mistakes...Disable Ginger in this text fieldDisable Ginger on this website×
The Russian-language initiative is being developed with the participation of Ivan Scherbakov, CEO of the automated trading platform CryptoRobotics, who has joined the project as a co-owner.
Editorial Foundation of Cointelegraph
Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is one of the most authoritative media outlets in the digital asset industry. The platform attracts over 12 million monthly readers, with a global editorial team of more than 300 professionals. The publication releases up to 35 articles daily, including market analytics, breaking news, interviews, and project reviews.
The Russian editorial team is fully integrated into the existing structure and has access to the main flow of English-language content, with the ability to adapt it locally.
Publication Format and Key Topics
The Russian edition of Cointelegraph will feature both translated versions of selected analytical and news content, as well as original materials focused on developments in the CIS region.
Main editorial topics include:
Cryptocurrency markets
DeFi and Web3 solutions
Regulation and legal infrastructure
Exchanges, trading, and cybersecurity
Blockchain projects and local initiatives
Interviews with entrepreneurs, analysts, and technologists
All content is produced in accordance with the international editorial standards of Cointelegraph, emphasizing accuracy, reliability, relevance, and source transparency.
Editorial Structure and Team
The Russian editorial office operates in close coordination with the English-language edition, benefiting from shared processes, management, and technology. At the same time, a localized content stream is being developed with the involvement of Russian-speaking experts and researchers.
Svyatoslav Konenkov, a well-known industry influencer and DeFi specialist, has joined the project to oversee the development of local content and regional analytical coverage.
Access to Cointelegraph in Russian
All content is available on the official website and through the Telegram channel, which serves as a distribution platform and communication hub for the audience.
Website: https://ru.cointelegraph.com
Project Partner: https://cryptorobotics.aiEnable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable GingerRephraseRephrase with Ginger (Ctrl+Alt+E)Edit in GingerGinger is checking your text for mistakes...Disable Ginger in this text fieldDisable Ginger on this website×
Contact
CryptoroboticsContact
Ivan Scherbakov
+6282341597105
https://cryptorobotics.ai/
https://x.com/cryptorobotics
https://t.me/cryptorobotics_en
https://discord.com/invite/CKG8H44wBV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNe4An_scPK4qa4COxAaig
https://www.instagram.com/crypto_robotics/
Ivan Scherbakov
+6282341597105
https://cryptorobotics.ai/
https://x.com/cryptorobotics
https://t.me/cryptorobotics_en
https://discord.com/invite/CKG8H44wBV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNe4An_scPK4qa4COxAaig
https://www.instagram.com/crypto_robotics/
Categories