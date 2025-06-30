Author A.M. Potter's New Audiobook, "Caramel Island," is a Collection of Stories That Follows Four Couples as They Navigate Their Burgeoning Relationships
Recent audiobook release “Caramel Island” from Audiobook Network author A.M. Potter is a riveting assortment of stories that follows four young men as they pursue relationships with their chosen mates. Set on the island community of Caramel Island, each story is a standalone tale that are subtly connected to each other, sharing common threads throughout.
Casper, WY, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.M. Potter has completed her new audiobook, “Caramel Island”: a heartfelt collection of stories that follows four couples on an island community who fall in love and enjoy some tasteful romps in the bedroom on their way to permanent relationships.
“Caramel Island follows the lives of four young men engaged in the delicate process of meeting and pursuing their chosen mates,” writes Potter. “Marty hates sailors until he falls in love with one. Paul meets Laura and swears he's been struck by lightning. Danny gets slugged by a beautiful banshee on Doggy beach, and Ryan's new love is a snotty, sexy elf that invades his mind and world. Sometimes heart wrenching, always hilarious, falling in love is an age-old ritual performed to a modern dance beat. On Caramel Island, it's the bedrooms that end up rocking to the rhythm of love.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A.M. Potter’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they follow along on these romantic tales of love and adventure. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Caramel Island” will keep listeners spellbound, inviting them to revisit these engaging tales over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Caramel Island” by A.M. Potter through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
