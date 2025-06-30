Author A.M. Potter's New Audiobook, "Caramel Island," is a Collection of Stories That Follows Four Couples as They Navigate Their Burgeoning Relationships

Recent audiobook release “Caramel Island” from Audiobook Network author A.M. Potter is a riveting assortment of stories that follows four young men as they pursue relationships with their chosen mates. Set on the island community of Caramel Island, each story is a standalone tale that are subtly connected to each other, sharing common threads throughout.