Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox

Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway."