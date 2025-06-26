The Code Expands Into LATAM with a Powerful Live Event in Bogotá
Bogota, Colombia, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The energy was electric in Bogotá this past weekend as The Code, a fast-rising global platform for digital growth and coaching, brought its leadership team and community to Colombia for an unforgettable live event. Held on June 21, the LATAM-focused gathering marked a pivotal moment in The Code’s international expansion, and offered a glimpse into the powerful alliance forming between The Code and the rapidly growing wealth platform, XTERA.
This landmark event brought together some of the most influential names in The Code’s global leadership: CEO Michael Turner, COO Steve Mitchell, and Director of LATAM Expansion Bogdan Galecki. Each leader took the stage to share The Code’s mission: empowering individuals through coaching, digital tools, and scalable opportunities. Special guest speaker Ben Wilson captivated the crowd with his insights on performance, purpose, and how mindset shapes results.
But perhaps the most talked-about appearance of the day came from Daniel Mueller, CCO of XTERA, whose presence signaled the deepening collaboration between the two brands.
“The energy here in Bogotá was unlike anything we’ve seen this year,” said Turner. “It’s a reflection of what’s happening across Latin America: people are ready for something different. They’re not just looking for education or income. They’re looking for freedom. And The Code is here to offer that.”
A Platform Built for Progress
At its core, The Code is about unlocking potential. Through immersive coaching programs, mentorship, and a vibrant global community, it helps people shift from limitation to momentum. And the LATAM event proved just how much demand there is for this kind of transformation in the region.
From morning workshops to evening keynotes, the event was filled with powerful moments, audiences were moved, strategies were shared, and a sense of unity echoed through every session. It wasn’t just a business gathering. It was a movement in motion.
XTERA: Exponential Wealth Growth, Simplified
One of the most exciting parts of the event was the spotlight on XTERA, a platform that’s rapidly gaining traction for helping people grow their wealth without the usual complications of financial systems. While the details remain exclusive, what’s clear is this: people are loving it.
With a sleek user experience, real-time support, and a results-driven model, XTERA is quietly becoming one of the most talked-about digital wealth platforms of 2025. And as Mueller shared on stage, the synergy between XTERA and The Code is just beginning.
“This partnership isn’t just strategic, it’s values-aligned,” Mueller said. “We believe in making wealth accessible, simple, and immediate. That’s why we’re excited to work alongside The Code to bring this vision to life across LATAM and beyond.”
A Glimpse of the Future
As the event wrapped, one thing was clear: The Code’s journey in Latin America is just getting started. With momentum building, communities growing, and digital tools evolving fast, the collaboration between The Code and XTERA could be a game-changer for thousands seeking more from their digital lives.
“We’ve always said The Code is about more than income. It’s about identity,” said Steve Mitchell. “This event showed us that Bogotá, and LATAM, understands that deeply. We’re not here to sell something. We’re here to build something.”
Stay Connected
For those who couldn’t attend the Bogotá event, more LATAM activations are in the pipeline. The Code continues to grow across borders, and with XTERA as a key partner, the future looks bold, inclusive, and full of possibility.
To learn more about upcoming events, coaching programs, or to request an invite, follow The Code on social media.
Stay Connected
For those who couldn’t attend the Bogotá event, more LATAM activations are in the pipeline. The Code continues to grow across borders, and with XTERA as a key partner, the future looks bold, inclusive, and full of possibility.
To learn more about upcoming events, coaching programs, or to request an invite, follow The Code on social media.
