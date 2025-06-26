CarriersEdge Releases English Language Proficiency Assessment
Newmarket, Canada, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, has released an online English Language Proficiency Assessment.
The assessment was created to help carriers prepare for enforcement of the English Language Proficiency requirements under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2) in the United States. Recent changes allowing for drivers to be placed out of service if they fail a roadside English proficiency interview have many carriers worried.
“Many of our customers have contacted us to say they are very worried about the new enforcement rules and the ambiguity regarding how they will be applied,” said Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO. "The easy-to-administer assessment is a diagnostic tool carriers can use to understand what sort of risk they are facing with their drivers.”
The test, available to all CarriersEdge customers, utilizes a series of visual cues and audio questions to assess a driver's ability to understand and respond to the types of questions they may encounter during a roadside inspection. It includes identifying the meaning of various road signs and responding to questions they may be asked. The results can provide carriers with insights into how their drivers may perform in a real-world scenario.
Understanding the level of risk based on a driver’s English proficiency is the first step in preparing for the new enforcement rules. Jazrawy and CarriersEdge President and co-founder Mark Murrell discussed what is known about the rule and how carriers can plan in uncertain times during a live webinar, "Inside The US Language Proficiency Requirements."
Passing the assessment is not a guarantee that a driver’s English proficiency is sufficient to pass an actual roadside inspection and avoid being marked out of service. Carriers should evaluate their risk and plan accordingly. There is still much that remains unknown about how the rule will be enforced.
For more details, please refer to the guidance provided by the FMCSA.
CarriersEdge customers can access the test by logging into the system and searching for the English Proficiency Test. Non-customers can sign up for a free trial at www.carriersedge.com.
CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over 2000 fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends. CarriersEdge is also the creator of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, an annual evaluation of the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.
The assessment was created to help carriers prepare for enforcement of the English Language Proficiency requirements under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2) in the United States. Recent changes allowing for drivers to be placed out of service if they fail a roadside English proficiency interview have many carriers worried.
“Many of our customers have contacted us to say they are very worried about the new enforcement rules and the ambiguity regarding how they will be applied,” said Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO. "The easy-to-administer assessment is a diagnostic tool carriers can use to understand what sort of risk they are facing with their drivers.”
The test, available to all CarriersEdge customers, utilizes a series of visual cues and audio questions to assess a driver's ability to understand and respond to the types of questions they may encounter during a roadside inspection. It includes identifying the meaning of various road signs and responding to questions they may be asked. The results can provide carriers with insights into how their drivers may perform in a real-world scenario.
Understanding the level of risk based on a driver’s English proficiency is the first step in preparing for the new enforcement rules. Jazrawy and CarriersEdge President and co-founder Mark Murrell discussed what is known about the rule and how carriers can plan in uncertain times during a live webinar, "Inside The US Language Proficiency Requirements."
Passing the assessment is not a guarantee that a driver’s English proficiency is sufficient to pass an actual roadside inspection and avoid being marked out of service. Carriers should evaluate their risk and plan accordingly. There is still much that remains unknown about how the rule will be enforced.
For more details, please refer to the guidance provided by the FMCSA.
CarriersEdge customers can access the test by logging into the system and searching for the English Proficiency Test. Non-customers can sign up for a free trial at www.carriersedge.com.
CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over 2000 fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends. CarriersEdge is also the creator of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, an annual evaluation of the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.
Contact
CarriersEdgeContact
Michael Miller
416-290-5672 ext. 106
https://www.carriersedge.com/
Michael Miller
416-290-5672 ext. 106
https://www.carriersedge.com/
Categories