Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Charleston, SC, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions her as an exceptional asset to the company’s future growth.
A graduate of the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with a degree in Industrial Design, Celine first joined Quoizel as a summer intern. Her talent and drive quickly stood out, and she was offered a full-time position as Designer, where she has spent the past three years contributing to some of the company’s most thoughtful and commercially successful product lines.
Celine’s design instincts are matched by a disciplined, process-oriented mindset—shaped by her experience working out of her father’s architectural firm, where she gained firsthand appreciation for timelines, structure, and accountability. Known for being highly organized, analytical, and detail-driven, she brings a strategic rigor to every decision—without compromising on creativity.
“Celine doesn’t just think like a designer—she thinks like a product strategist,” said Peter Cox, Director of Product Development. “She understands form and function, but also market needs, pricing dynamics, and the operational realities of bringing product to market. We’re thrilled to have her leading product development with such a well-rounded perspective.”
In her new role as Product Manager, Celine will oversee the development of value-driven collections for Quoizel’s residential decorative lighting line, ensuring each piece is not only beautifully designed but also priced to deliver exceptional value.
“I’m excited to step into this role with a mindset that balances creative integrity with practical execution,” said Celine. “Great design is only meaningful if it works—for the customer, for the market, and for the business. I look forward to bringing that balance to everything we build at Quoizel.”
Laura Rogers
843-553-6700
quoizel.com
Laura Rogers
843-553-6700
quoizel.com
