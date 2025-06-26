Lester E. Hendrickson Honored as a VIP For 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mesa, AZ, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lester E. Hendrickson of Mesa, Arizona, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and consulting.
About Lester E. Hendrickson
Lester E. Hendrickson is president and professor emeritus at Arizona State University. He currently offers consulting services internationally for the legal industry, drawing on his deep expertise in materials science and forensic engineering. He is also a qualified investor.
Hendrickson holds a Ph.D. in materials science engineering and physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and maintains affiliations with A.S.M. and A.I.M.E.
In his free time, Hendrickson enjoys golf, bowling, skiing, watching sports, and travel.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Lester E. Hendrickson
Lester E. Hendrickson is president and professor emeritus at Arizona State University. He currently offers consulting services internationally for the legal industry, drawing on his deep expertise in materials science and forensic engineering. He is also a qualified investor.
Hendrickson holds a Ph.D. in materials science engineering and physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and maintains affiliations with A.S.M. and A.I.M.E.
In his free time, Hendrickson enjoys golf, bowling, skiing, watching sports, and travel.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories