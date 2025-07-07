US Manufacturers Boost Resilience with Sand Casting Sourcing from India
rivexa unveils growing demand from US manufacturers, OEMs, and sourcing leads for India-based sand casting services, driven by supply-chain diversification trends and enhanced verification through its digital platform.
Dayton, OH, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American industrial buyers are diversifying their supply chains, and India’s foundry sector is capturing their attention. Through rivexa, the sourcing platform by mjunction Services Limited – a JV between Tata Steel and the Steel Authority of India Limited, US procurement managers are connecting with Indian sand casting capabilities. Recent geopolitical tensions have accelerated the search for alternative sourcing destinations, positioning India’s digitally-verified foundry network as a strategic solution.
The numbers tell the story of India’s rising prominence in US engineering imports. Engineering and cast components exports jumped 18% to USD 1.62 billion in January compared to the previous year. Companies worldwide are reshaping their supplier networks, moving away from China-dependent logistics during a time marked by extensive disruptions and escalating shipping costs.
US procurement professionals have compelling sourcing options in India’s foundry network – the world’s third-largest sand casting hub. PwC and Deloitte’s analyses show that India’s collection of foundries is projected to grow at over 8% annually through 2028.
rivexa's digital sourcing platform eliminates sourcing uncertainties by connecting US buyers with pre-qualified Indian sand casting manufacturers. Each supplier undergoes extensive evaluation including facility inspections, regulatory compliance checks, financial stability reviews, and continuous quality oversight. This multi-layered verification system builds confidence for international procurement experts managing complex supply chains.
Beyond sand casting, rivexa connects global buyers to CNC machining, forging, and sheet metal fabrication among other services. Manufacturers can service drawing-based CNC machined parts, custom parts, replacement parts; drawing-based OEM aftermarket parts. Annual MROs (bearings, filters, valves, rollers, switches, connectors, etc.) and a range of OPEX and CAPEX procurements.
As US industrial sourcing strategies evolve in the face of global trade shifts, the role of sand casting from India – facilitated by trusted, digital sourcing marketplaces like rivexa – is becoming central to building a resilient and diversified supply chain focused on quality and cost-efficiency.
For media interviews with Richard Bentoski, please email richard.bentoski@rivexa.com.
For sales and marketing-related queries, please email at marketing@rivexa.com.
About rivexa
rivexa is a digitally driven export marketplace specializing in Industrial Goods and custom manufacturing while ensuring efficient procurement operations. We make global trade easier by connecting brands with vetted Indian suppliers. This comprehensive B2B platform is backed by mjunction Services Limited – a joint venture between Tata Steel and the Steel Authority of India Limited.
