California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026
Fresno, CA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The California Walnut Conference, the annual gathering for walnut growers and handlers, is returning with a new date and location for 2026. The event will take place February 19, 2026, at the Turlock Fairgrounds, marking a new chapter in its continued evolution and growth.
The annual California Walnut Conference is presented by West Coast Nut magazine in partnership with the California Walnut Commission (CWC). Together, these organizations have built a forum for information, networking, and solutions for walnut growers and handlers and industry suppliers.
“We know this event has become important to the walnut industry and allied community and hope this more centralized location and new date will help make the conference accessible to additional growers and handlers,” said Jason Scott, Publisher and CEO of West Coast Nut and JCS Marketing Inc.
This year’s conference will include a full day of seminars covering topics important to walnut growers and handlers, including research, production practices, trade developments, advocacy, and market dynamics. Continuing education will be offered eligible sessions.
“The California Walnut Conference is a cornerstone of our efforts to bring the industry together,” said Robert Verloop, Executive Director and CEO of the California Walnut Board and Commission. “We changed the location to Turlock in order to make the conference more accessible for all growers. It provides the opportunity for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and dialogue that is essential to moving our industry forward into the future. With the challenges and opportunities ahead, this conference helps ensure we are aligned and working toward a strong and sustainable future for California walnuts.”
Based on overwhelming interest from last year, the Poster Board Research Sessions will be expanded in 2026. These sessions feature key findings from walnut industry-funded research in areas such as pest management, irrigation, fertility, varieties and rootstocks, and overall crop production. Researchers will be on hand to engage directly with attendees, answer questions, and provide insights into practical applications for growers.
The Walnut Industry Resource Center—first introduced in 2025—will return with even more nonprofit and government partners offering cost-share programs, educational materials, and grower-focused resources aimed at improving profitability and sustainability on the farm.
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect directly with handlers, processors, and the California Walnut Board and Commission staff to learn more about how the industry is working together to boost demand and increase prices for California walnuts.
Exhibitor and sponsorship registration opens this month. Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to act quickly to reserve space. For sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, contact sales@jcsmarketinginc.com.
Attendee registration will also open this month. Growers, handlers, and industry professionals can register at myaglife.com/events.
For more details or to register for this free event, visit myaglife.com/events or walnuts.org.
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
https://myaglife.com/events/
