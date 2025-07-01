P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Introduces the New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) introduces its newest Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abenaa Bailey--Nutrition/Wellness
Adrian Clemons--Massage Therapy
Alana Simpson--Coaching
Amanda A. Radi--Cleaning Service
Amber Covington--Consulting
Angie A. Love--Entertainment
Aurelia F. Walker--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Averatt S. Richmond--Entertainment
Barbara Lancaster--Health Services
Barbara Walker-Green--Financial Services
Beryl Cowthran--Ministry
Besima Rios--Massage Therapy
Beverly J. Leonard--Publishing
Bridget Williams Frazier--Coaching
Brigid D. Crowe--Entertainment
Caity Casey--Food/Beverages
Carlata Heath-Blackmon--Financial Services
Carnesa Giles-Durant--Financial Services
Carolyn Audrey Dennis--Nutrition/Wellness
Cassie R. Brooks--Publishing
Cathy Huang--Food/Beverages
Cathy R. Williams--Ministry
Celena Thomas--Entertainment
Charmaine C. Casimir--Motivational Speaker
Ciara E. Lewis--Healthcare
Cindy Alter--Entertainment
Clarice Swinney--Consulting
Constance Q. Palmer--Mental Health Care
Cortney L. Langerholc--Healthcare
Coventina Waterhawk--Alternative Medicine
Crishunda Stafford--Health/Fitness
Crystal Wilkerson--Apparel/Fashion
Cynthia Butters--Healthcare
Cynthia Clarey--Entertainment
Debra A. Leonidas--Healthcare
Debra Lee Kristian Fader--Entertainment
Dianna M. Edgil--Government
Donita J. Royal--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Donna Williams--Consulting
Ebony Sowell-Franklin--Music
Elaine M. Bourhan-Monroe--Real Estate
Ericka L. McKnight--Real Estate
Felicia R. Cobbs--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Felisha D. McCaskill--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Gayle S. McDonald--Consulting
Halima Muhammad--Technology
Hazel Jay--Coaching
Hyacinth Baker--Beauty/Cosmetics
Icy L.A. Kendrick--Coaching
Janae C. Edmonson--Publishing
Jane Lee--Education
Janessa M. Neighbors--Life Coaching
Janet E. Sutherland--Media
Janice Leigh Simril--Financial Services
Jennifer Blair--Health Services
Jennifer Kyte--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jesenia Cabrera--Real Estate
Josephine N. Ezeanya--Education
Karen Duke--Beauty/Cosmetics
Katrina P. Collins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kenyetta Coaxum--Beauty/Cosmetics
Keosha D. Morris--Ministry
Kimberly Patterson--Entertainment
Kimberly L. Byers--Life Coaching
Lakeshia "Eden"--Healthcare
LaQuita S. Langhorn--Entertainment
Lauren B. Wood--Education
Linda F. Pomerlee--Ministry
Lisa R. Bryce--Education
Lorna Kirsch O'Connell--Healthcare
Maisha Beard--Motivational Speaker
Margaret C. Pazant--Publishing
Margaret Lynn Rigsby--Textiles
Maria Hayes--Apparel/Fashion
Maria Sweet--Financial Services
Marilyn Wade--Publishing
Mary Alice Spears-Harrison--Education
Mary E. Snell--Education
Megan Alline Kozisek--Nutrition/Wellness
Melinda O. Hamilton--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Melissa D. Misselhorn--Healthcare
Michelle O. Henkel--Entertainment
Millienia Scott--Apparel/Fashion
Nannette T. McClendon--Business
Nicki Keith--Accounting
Paije Lopez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Pastor Philetha--Education
Queen Lea' Gardner--Media
Rachel Brady--Hospitality
Rebecca Nicole Almore--Education
Sandra Russell Wadsworth--Publishing
Serena T. Henry--Financial Services
Shakea Miller--Education
Shari Von Holten--Information Technology/IT
Sharon Stevenson--Entertainment
Sharran M. Chambers-Murphy--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shar-Reese E. Alfred--Theater/ performing arts
Sherlyn Solanoy--Financial Services
Sonya Alise McKinzie--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Stacy H. Armstrong--Food/Beverages
Stefanie Batiste--Sports
Suraia Khwaja--Health/Fitness
Susan Morgan Roberts--Public Health
Sydney Williams Parker--Music
Tammy Trevino--Advertising/Marketing
Tanisha Conn--Health/Fitness
Tatjana Opak--Accounting
Teresa H. Inge--Publishing
Teresa M. Cooper--Ministry
Teretha M. Burks--Financial Services
Terrell Y. Lester--Safety
Theresa "Ladi Miz" Merriman--Media
Tina Guiler--Retail Industry
Toni Y. Deleseleuc--Art
tonika blount--Health Services
Tosha S. Webster--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tracey Lauderdale--Manufacturing
Tracie M. Chandler--Publishing
Ty Nicole--Publishing
Valerie M. Graham--Publishing
Valerie S. Walston--Education
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination Form - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (powerwoe.com) to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
