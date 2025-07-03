Author Traci Ciepiela's New Audiobook, “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back,” is a Compelling Memoir of the Author’s Sruggles She Faced During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Recent audiobook release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Audiobook Network author Traci Ciepiela is a powerful and thought-provoking account of the challenges the author endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout her story, Ciepiela shares her journey of navigating life in the wake of nearly dying from the virus and a vaccine injury.