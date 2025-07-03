Author Traci Ciepiela's New Audiobook, “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back,” is a Compelling Memoir of the Author’s Sruggles She Faced During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent audiobook release “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” from Audiobook Network author Traci Ciepiela is a powerful and thought-provoking account of the challenges the author endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout her story, Ciepiela shares her journey of navigating life in the wake of nearly dying from the virus and a vaccine injury.
Waterloo, IA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Traci Ciepiela, an educator and former police officer who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice, has completed her new audiobook, “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back”: a deeply personal memoir that shares the author’s struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the loneliness during lockdown, her experiences in contracting the virus, and the aftereffects of the vaccine.
“Everyone experiences difficult times. Sometimes those difficult times teach you what you are made of. They can also reveal truths hidden deep down in yourself,” writes Ciepiela. “The introduction of the COVID pandemic in the world changed innumerable lives. This is one of those stories. While it centers on the afflictions of COVID, it also paints a picture of overcoming. The story details a vaccine injury affecting many people everywhere in the world but is a story that hasn't been told. In the end, this is a story of survival and perseverance, connection, and finding meaning in the post-COVID world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Traci Ciepiela’s new audiobook is a moving story of survival, betrayal, happiness, deep depression, and how the author is one of many who were injured by the very people who were supposed to be trustworthy to protect the public.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Through the COVID Looking Glass and Back” by Traci Ciepiela through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Categories