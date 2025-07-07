Author C.C. Milton's New Audiobook, "Flames of Adventure Dragonblood," is a Dark Fantasy Romance Novel That Centers Around Human-Dragon Hybrids Known as Dragonblood

Recent audiobook release “Flames of Adventure Dragonblood” from Audiobook Network author C.C. Milton is a compelling novel set in a fantasy world in which there exists a race of human-dragon hybrids known as dragonbloods. Rebecca, a dragonblood runt, must navigate her new relationship with the mysterious Lilith as a general named Taranis begins to question his master’s orders.