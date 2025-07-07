Author C.C. Milton's New Audiobook, "Flames of Adventure Dragonblood," is a Dark Fantasy Romance Novel That Centers Around Human-Dragon Hybrids Known as Dragonblood
Recent audiobook release “Flames of Adventure Dragonblood” from Audiobook Network author C.C. Milton is a compelling novel set in a fantasy world in which there exists a race of human-dragon hybrids known as dragonbloods. Rebecca, a dragonblood runt, must navigate her new relationship with the mysterious Lilith as a general named Taranis begins to question his master’s orders.
New York, NY, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C.C. Milton, a father of three who was born and raised in Alaska and currently teaches creative writing, has completed his new audiobook, “Flames of Adventure Dragonblood”: a gripping fantasy series that centers around three individuals who must all overcome their past mistakes in order to forge their own destinies.
Milton shares, “Rebecca is a dragonblood runt who used to live a life of debauchery. One day it led her to a bad place and so she is trying to change her life while looking for someone to spend it with. Will she be able to get past her old life and find a mate?
“Lilith, a magical creation by the combining of two souls, is trying to discover who she is and where she fits in the world. She bumps into Rebecca and everything changes. She is undecided if she should continue with obeying her mother, or make a life with Rebecca.
“Taranis used to be a general to the fallen army under Argona. He takes pride in his unwavering loyalty to his friend Apophis. After living among the mortals for countless years, he has developed a fondness for them. After Argona's awakening, and adopting a young boy, he starts to question himself. Should he obey his lord and master, or should he forge a path of what he thinks is right?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.C. Milton’s new audiobook is a companion to the author’s previous novel “Flames of Adventure: Embers of Darkness,” centers around brand-new characters and their own storylines that often intersect with the first book. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world building, “Flames of Adventure Dragonblood” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving listeners spellbound eager for the next installment, “Ashes of Chaos.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Flames of Adventure Dragonblood” by C.C. Milton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
