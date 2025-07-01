VINSI AI Launches Industry First AI Voice Agent SaaS Platform Built by Contact Center Experts

VINSI AI, founded by call center experts launches a powerful SaaS AI Voice Agent platform built to automate and optimize customer conversations. It integrates with over 1,000 systems including Salesforce, HubSpot and Twilio to handle sales, support and scheduling with ease. With fast setup, real-time analytics and natural voice capabilities, VINSI helps businesses cut costs by up to 70% while delivering scalable human-like customer experiences.