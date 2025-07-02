P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Shines a Spotlight on Mentorship in its Summer 2025 Issue
Manhasset, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s summer 2025 issue is dedicated to the transformative power of mentorship, celebrating the women who are paving the way for others and making meaningful connections across generations and industries.
In this issue, Editor-in-Chief and P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo uses her “Tonia’s Talk” column to call attention to importance of mentorship. “If you've been blessed with success in your field, consider offering your guidance to others.” She explains that mentorship isn't about having all the answers. It's about being willing to share your journey, your insights, and even your setbacks. “Sometimes the most valuable thing we can offer another person is simply the reassurance that they're not alone on their path,” said DeCosimo. She also references the value of the ripple effect of mentorship — a single conversation can spark an idea, prevent a costly mistake, or open a door that never before existed.
With this in mind, DeCosimo uses this opportunity to call attention to the Mentor pages on the P.O.W.E.R. website, a dedicated space for members to find or become mentors. The pages were created to offer members a direct way to connect with dozens of accomplished women from diverse backgrounds. The service is extremely helpful for those searching for guidance and is rewarding to those eager to share their expertise. “If you are in need of a mentor, you can choose from dozens of women in a variety of fields to help you in your journey,” said DeCosimo. “And if you've climbed the ladder in your industry? We need your expertise. Your experiences – yes, even the mistakes – could be exactly what another member needs to hear.”
The summer issue features inspiring profiles of women who embody mentorship in action. Heather Rae El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas” and “The Flip Off,” is highlighted not just for her real estate savvy, but for teaching aspiring professionals and sharing lessons from her own path. Elaine Chao, trailblazer and the first Asian American woman in a presidential cabinet, continues to break barriers by supporting future leaders and sharing her journey. Leadership coach Nicole Bianchi brings her Fortune 500 experience to others, turning insights into actionable guidance for those eager to grow. Dr. Stella B. Keitel, co-founder of Breaktide Coaching, helps individuals unlock their potential, while renowned Dr. Jen Ashton empowers women to take charge of their health. And celebrity Pilates instructor Nonna Gleyzer helps her clients restore both body and mind, showing just how far a mentor’s impact can reach.
As DeCosimo writes, “Mentorship isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being willing to share your journey, your insights, and even your setbacks. Sometimes, the most valuable gift is simply letting someone know they’re not alone.” She encourages readers to take advantage of summer’s slower pace to foster new connections: “When we lift others, we all rise higher together. That is the beauty of P.O.W.E.R.!”
The summer issue also offers the latest in fashion, wellness, and career trends, as well as delicious seasonal recipes, new book picks in the P.O.W.E.R. Book Corner, and stories of women who are lifting each other up every day.
For more information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a vibrant, diverse network of high-achieving women making a real impact. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women at every career stage to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases member achievements and offers opportunities for recognition, relationship-building, and access to a wealth of resources. To nominate yourself or another accomplished woman for membership and recognition, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
In this issue, Editor-in-Chief and P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo uses her “Tonia’s Talk” column to call attention to importance of mentorship. “If you've been blessed with success in your field, consider offering your guidance to others.” She explains that mentorship isn't about having all the answers. It's about being willing to share your journey, your insights, and even your setbacks. “Sometimes the most valuable thing we can offer another person is simply the reassurance that they're not alone on their path,” said DeCosimo. She also references the value of the ripple effect of mentorship — a single conversation can spark an idea, prevent a costly mistake, or open a door that never before existed.
With this in mind, DeCosimo uses this opportunity to call attention to the Mentor pages on the P.O.W.E.R. website, a dedicated space for members to find or become mentors. The pages were created to offer members a direct way to connect with dozens of accomplished women from diverse backgrounds. The service is extremely helpful for those searching for guidance and is rewarding to those eager to share their expertise. “If you are in need of a mentor, you can choose from dozens of women in a variety of fields to help you in your journey,” said DeCosimo. “And if you've climbed the ladder in your industry? We need your expertise. Your experiences – yes, even the mistakes – could be exactly what another member needs to hear.”
The summer issue features inspiring profiles of women who embody mentorship in action. Heather Rae El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas” and “The Flip Off,” is highlighted not just for her real estate savvy, but for teaching aspiring professionals and sharing lessons from her own path. Elaine Chao, trailblazer and the first Asian American woman in a presidential cabinet, continues to break barriers by supporting future leaders and sharing her journey. Leadership coach Nicole Bianchi brings her Fortune 500 experience to others, turning insights into actionable guidance for those eager to grow. Dr. Stella B. Keitel, co-founder of Breaktide Coaching, helps individuals unlock their potential, while renowned Dr. Jen Ashton empowers women to take charge of their health. And celebrity Pilates instructor Nonna Gleyzer helps her clients restore both body and mind, showing just how far a mentor’s impact can reach.
As DeCosimo writes, “Mentorship isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about being willing to share your journey, your insights, and even your setbacks. Sometimes, the most valuable gift is simply letting someone know they’re not alone.” She encourages readers to take advantage of summer’s slower pace to foster new connections: “When we lift others, we all rise higher together. That is the beauty of P.O.W.E.R.!”
The summer issue also offers the latest in fashion, wellness, and career trends, as well as delicious seasonal recipes, new book picks in the P.O.W.E.R. Book Corner, and stories of women who are lifting each other up every day.
For more information, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a vibrant, diverse network of high-achieving women making a real impact. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women at every career stage to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases member achievements and offers opportunities for recognition, relationship-building, and access to a wealth of resources. To nominate yourself or another accomplished woman for membership and recognition, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories