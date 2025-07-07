Stix Bones & The BONE Squad Bring “Olimpik Soul” to Connecticut Jazz Festivals

G&G Talent is Happy to announce: Celebrated drummer‑producer Stix Bones returns to the live stage in Connecticut with his acclaimed ensemble, The BONE Squad (Brothers Of Noble Excellence), at the Hamden Jazz Festival on Friday, July 18, followed by the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz on Saturday, July 19. These performances mark a vibrant showcase of the band’s innovative fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk.