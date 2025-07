Stix Bones & The BONE Squad Bring “Olimpik Soul” to Connecticut Jazz Festivals

Hartford, CT, July 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Fresh off the success of their latest EP, Olimpik Soul, featuring Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon, the group continues to captivate audiences with a bold blend of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk. With deep NYC roots and a powerful live presence, Stix Bones & The BONE Squad are redefining modern jazz for a new generation.2025 PerformancesHamden Jazz FestivalFriday, July 18, 2025Hamden Green – Hamden, CTGreater Hartford Festival of JazzSaturday, July 19, 2025Bushnell Park – Hartford, CTWilliamsburg Music Center – Brooklyn, NYJune 13, 2025FENIX360 Presents “FENIX RISING” – Chelsea Table + Stage, NYCApril 30, 2025Critical Acclaim for “Olimpik Soul”The group’s 2024 release, Olimpik Soul, blends improvisational jazz, soulful grooves, and dynamic percussion. It also features the studio debut of Olympic legend Bob Beamon, adding unique rhythmic depth to tracks like “Leap” and “Be Thankful.”Digital Journal: “A genre-bending and wildly infectious fusion of jazz, soul, and hip-hop… Bones and Beamon are a dream team of rhythm and legacy.”JW Vibe: “Bold, melodic, and essential… a groove-driven masterclass.”The Urban Music Scene: “A modern jazz triumph—‘Be Thankful’ is a standout reimagining of a soul classic.”Past Performance HighlightsThe Cutting Room (NYC) – Sold-out showcase with the full band and Bob BeamonParadise Theater (Bronx, NY) – House band for Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Babyface, SWV, and moreEsther Street Jazz Series (Peekskill, NY) – A standout summer performance with multigenerational appealAbout Stix Bones & The BONE SquadLed by NYC-based drummer and producer Stix Bones, a SUNY Purchase graduate and former Music Director for Rahzel of The Roots, The BONE Squad unites the best of jazz musicianship with urban soul. Bones has performed with Doug E. Fresh, Common, Q-Tip, and Mos Def, and now brings that eclectic experience to his own genre-defying project. The band includes Densen “Meighstro” Curwen (keys), Albert Brisbane (bass), Steven Brown (guitar), Sean Taylor (trumpet), and Melvin Smith (sax).Their performances are tight, powerful, and unforgettably uplifting.