Stix Bones & The BONE Squad Bring “Olimpik Soul” to Connecticut Jazz Festivals
G&G Talent is Happy to announce: Celebrated drummer‑producer Stix Bones returns to the live stage in Connecticut with his acclaimed ensemble, The BONE Squad (Brothers Of Noble Excellence), at the Hamden Jazz Festival on Friday, July 18, followed by the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz on Saturday, July 19. These performances mark a vibrant showcase of the band’s innovative fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk.
Hartford, CT, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fresh off the success of their latest EP, Olimpik Soul, featuring Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon, the group continues to captivate audiences with a bold blend of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and funk. With deep NYC roots and a powerful live presence, Stix Bones & The BONE Squad are redefining modern jazz for a new generation.
2025 Performances
Hamden Jazz Festival
Friday, July 18, 2025
Hamden Green – Hamden, CT
Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Bushnell Park – Hartford, CT
Williamsburg Music Center – Brooklyn, NY
June 13, 2025
FENIX360 Presents “FENIX RISING” – Chelsea Table + Stage, NYC
April 30, 2025
Critical Acclaim for “Olimpik Soul”
The group’s 2024 release, Olimpik Soul, blends improvisational jazz, soulful grooves, and dynamic percussion. It also features the studio debut of Olympic legend Bob Beamon, adding unique rhythmic depth to tracks like “Leap” and “Be Thankful.”
Digital Journal: “A genre-bending and wildly infectious fusion of jazz, soul, and hip-hop… Bones and Beamon are a dream team of rhythm and legacy.”
JW Vibe: “Bold, melodic, and essential… a groove-driven masterclass.”
The Urban Music Scene: “A modern jazz triumph—‘Be Thankful’ is a standout reimagining of a soul classic.”
Past Performance Highlights
The Cutting Room (NYC) – Sold-out showcase with the full band and Bob Beamon
Paradise Theater (Bronx, NY) – House band for Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Babyface, SWV, and more
Esther Street Jazz Series (Peekskill, NY) – A standout summer performance with multigenerational appeal
About Stix Bones & The BONE Squad
Led by NYC-based drummer and producer Stix Bones, a SUNY Purchase graduate and former Music Director for Rahzel of The Roots, The BONE Squad unites the best of jazz musicianship with urban soul. Bones has performed with Doug E. Fresh, Common, Q-Tip, and Mos Def, and now brings that eclectic experience to his own genre-defying project. The band includes Densen “Meighstro” Curwen (keys), Albert Brisbane (bass), Steven Brown (guitar), Sean Taylor (trumpet), and Melvin Smith (sax).
Their performances are tight, powerful, and unforgettably uplifting.
Stix Bones and The BONE Squad
Stix Bones was the drummer for internationally known group Soulfege, lead by former Oprah Winfrey XM Sirius host Derrick N. Ashong. Stix has had the privilege to record two award winning albums with Soulfege and perform on the Derrick Ashong Experience.
