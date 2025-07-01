FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency.
Goshen, IN, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FTG Imaging, the innovative leader in wireless dental radiography solutions, announced today that its flagship DC Air™ Wireless intraoral sensor has been honored with both the 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product recognition. These prestigious industry awards reinforce DC Air™'s position as the premier wireless dental X-ray sensor for modern dental practices seeking superior IA- Image Accuracy, enhanced patient comfort, and streamlined workflow efficiency.
Industry Recognition Validates Revolutionary Wireless Dental Imaging Technology
The dual award recognition highlights DC Air™'s groundbreaking direct-conversion technology and true wireless design that eliminates cables while delivering industry-leading images. The Dental Advisor evaluation process rigorously tests dental equipment for clinical performance, durability, and practice integration, while Dental Product Shopper's assessment focuses on real-world usability and dentist satisfaction.
"These awards validate our commitment to revolutionizing dental imaging through innovative technology that truly improves both patient experience and practice efficiency," said Dr. Robert Sachs, D.D.S, Founder and COO at FTG Imaging. "DC Air™ represents a paradigm shift in intraoral radiography, and this recognition from two respected industry authorities confirms that our wireless sensor is setting new standards for diagnostic accuracy and clinical workflow."
Superior Modulation Transfer Function Delivers Unmatched Image Accuracy
DC Air™'s award-winning performance stems from its advanced direct-conversion image technology, which bypasses traditional scintillator layers to deliver exceptional image clarity. The sensor achieves superior Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) values exceeding 70% at 5 lp/mm and over 40% at 10 lp/mm, significantly outperforming legacy wired sensors in diagnostic spatial frequency ranges.
This superior MTF performance enables dental professionals to:
Detect microfractures and early-stage caries and Periodontal Disease with unprecedented clarity.
Reduce retake radiographs by up to 40% due to enhanced Image Accuracy (IA) and alignment.
Improve diagnostic confidence for AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment planning
Enhance patient care through more accurate initial assessments.
True Wireless Design Transforms Practice Efficiency and Patient Comfort
Unlike sensors that claim wireless functionality but still require cables for data transmission, DC Air™ delivers complete wireless freedom through advanced Bluetooth Low Energy technology. This true wireless™ design, combined with the innovative Zero Profile™ Comfort System, creates measurable improvements in clinical workflow and patient satisfaction and image alignment.
Practice Efficiency Benefits:
Eliminates cable management and positioning constraints.
Reduces imaging appointment time.
Enables seamless transitions between imaging zones.
Supports higher daily patient volume capacity.
Patient Comfort Advantages:
Minimizes discomfort for patients with sensitive gag reflexes.
Accommodates Children and geriatric patients more effectively.
Creates positive patient experiences that drive referrals and retention.
Reduces anxiety associated with traditional wired sensor procedures.
Comprehensive Technical Specifications Support Award-Winning Performance
DC Air™'s recognition is supported by robust technical specifications designed for demanding clinical environments:
Detector Technology: Direct Conversion Single Crystal Silicon/CMOS
Active Imaging Area: 35.1mm x 24.7mm optimized for all intraoral regions
Pixel Resolution: 26μm pixel size with 12-bit imaging (1,249,920 pixels)
Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy with 3-meter plus range
Battery Performance: 150+ X-rays per charge with rapid recharging
Durability: IP67 water and dust resistance for clinical reliability
Software Integration: TWAIN-compliant compatibility with leading dental platforms
Zero Profile™ Comfort System Enhances Award-Winning Sensor Performance
The DC Air™ sensor's award recognition extends to its accompanying Zero Profile™ Comfort System, designed by Dr. Robert Sachs specifically to maximize patient comfort and clinical alignment accuracy. This innovative holder system minimizes sensor intrusion while ensuring optimal positioning for diagnostic quality images across all intraoral regions.
Industry Awards Reflect Growing Market Adoption and Clinical Success
The 2025 award recognition follows continued market expansion and positive clinical feedback from dental practices implementing DC Air™ technology. Early adopting practices report significant improvements in patient satisfaction scores, reduced imaging retakes, and enhanced practice efficiency metrics.
Dr. John Steinberg in Michigan who has been using DC Air™ for 4 years commented: "The wireless freedom and superior Image Accuracy (IA) have transformed our dental X-ray workflow. Patients consistently comment on the improved comfort, and our team appreciates the freedom from the of cable constraints and the issues they cause. These awards recognize what we experience daily in our practice."
About FTG Imaging and DC Air™ Technology
FTG Imaging develops innovative wireless digital radiography solutions for modern dental practices. The company's flagship DC Air™ wireless intraoral sensor represents the next generation of dental imaging technology, combining true wireless functionality with direct-conversion image quality excellence and ergonomic patient comfort.
Manufactured in partnership with Athlos Oy in Finland, DC Air™ integrates seamlessly with existing dental software platforms while providing the wireless freedom and diagnostic accuracy that today's practices demand. The sensor supports AI-enabled diagnostic workflows and cloud-based practice management systems.
Market Availability and Practice Implementation
DC Air™ wireless intraoral sensors are available for immediate delivery to qualified dental practices throughout North America. FTG Imaging offers comprehensive implementation support, including staff training, software integration assistance, and ongoing technical support to ensure optimal practice adoption.
The company provides flexible acquisition options for individual practices, multi-location groups, and dental service organizations. Custom pricing and bundled packages are available through FTG Imaging's network of authorized distributors and direct sales representatives.
Future Innovation and Technology Development
These latest awards reinforce FTG Imaging's commitment to continued innovation in wireless dental imaging technology. The company maintains active research and development programs focused on advancing image sensor technology, wireless connectivity solutions, and AI-integration capabilities for next-generation dental practice workflows.
"These awards motivate our team to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in dental imaging," added Dr. Robert Sachs "We're committed to developing technologies that not only improve clinical outcomes but also enhance the overall experience for both practitioners and patients."
About the Awards
Dental Advisor is an independent dental product testing and evaluation organization that provides unbiased assessments of dental equipment and materials. Their Top Award recognition is based on rigorous clinical testing, long-term evaluation, and peer review by practicing dental professionals.
Dental Product Shopper conducts comprehensive product evaluations based on real-world clinical usage, dentist feedback, and objective performance criteria. Their Best Product awards recognize dental equipment that delivers exceptional value, performance, and user satisfaction.
Media Inquiries: FTG Imaging Media Relations Email: media@ftgimaging.com Phone: (855) 664-1953
Product Information:
FTG Imaging
Sales Team Email: info@ftgimaging.com
Website: https://ftgimaging.com
Custom Quote: https://ftgimaging.com/contact
