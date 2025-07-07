Author M R Cates's New Audiobook, "Julie's Men," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Troubled Teen Who, with the Help of Two Older Men, Attempts to Solve a Confusing Murder
Recent audiobook release “Julie's Men” from Audiobook Network author M R Cates is a compelling novel that centers around Julie, a troubled teenager whose curiosity causes her to team up with two men nearly twice her age in order to solve a peculiar murder.
New York, NY, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M R Cates has completed his new audiobook, “Julie's Men”: a stirring tale that centers around Julie, a troubled teenager who sets out on a journey to solve a murder with the help of two men twice her age and half a continent apart.
Cates begins his tale, “The trees in the hills of East Tennessee sometimes seem like a rainforest. And in the rain, even more so. So thought Gordon Willard, as he glanced at his watch and rubbed his eyes. He figured it would be fifteen more miles to Elizabethton. Lightning bolts briefly lit the hills that rose on either side of the narrow blacktop road making its gently curving way through the isolated rural area. Between brilliant bursts the darkness was pervasive. All the while, the rain came in sheets, making windshield wipers almost useless. There was a general pounding roar from the storm and occasional wind gusts shook the rental Nissan with surprising force. Willard had slowed to around twenty miles an hour, plowing on for ten minutes with no relief. During lightning flashes he noticed occasional hulks of fallen trees, some with exposed roots fanning out. Then, suddenly resolving out of the blackness, there was a gravel road to the right. He pulled onto it, leaving the car in idle.
“Willard sat and waited. After a few minutes his tension ebbed. The ozone smell was still there, but was the rain a little slower now? He checked it by clicking the headlights to high beam. The resulting reflection off the shimmering liquid sheet seemed a little less intense. Just as he dimmed the lights again another lightning flash came, making him jump a little. During its brightness the gravel road on which he sat could be seen running straight through the trees for a hundred yards or so. Beyond that it curved to the left, rising gently, and disappeared behind forest. He switched the lights back to high and saw a figure, pale and only partly visible, under a tree twenty feet or so away near the forest edge. It moved around behind a tree. Willard was nearly sure it was person. Someone out in the rain on such a night. And watching him, maybe? He was suddenly concerned, not sure what to do, so he began to slowly back up toward the paved road. He was completely unprepared for the sudden pounding on the passenger side door of his car.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author M R Cates's new audiobook is an enthralling mystery that will leave listeners spellbound as they follow along on Julie's search for the truth, no matter the challenges she'll be forced to overcome in the process.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Julie's Men" by M R Cates through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
