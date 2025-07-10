ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
Miami, FL, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the number of vehicles on American roads continues to climb, ArKay Beverages — a leader in the zero-proof spirits industry — is amplifying its public safety campaign with a striking message:
“Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay.”
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options.
The initiative comes amid sobering statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation: 48 people die in alcohol-related driving incidents in the United States every day. ArKay’s messaging aims to address this crisis by encouraging safer habits and offering non-alcoholic options that do not compromise on taste or experience.
“Celebration should never come at the cost of a life,” the company stated. “We believe that responsible enjoyment is not only possible — it’s essential.”
Redefining the Cocktail Experience
Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, ArKay Beverages pioneered the alcohol-free spirits category. Its extensive portfolio includes zero-proof alternatives to whisky, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and brandy. The beverages are crafted to deliver the traditional kick of spirits — minus the alcohol content.
Central to ArKay’s formula is a proprietary compound known as the W.A.R.M. molecule, powered by capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers. In addition to mimicking the warming effect of alcohol, capsaicin has been linked to several health benefits, including pain relief, metabolic support, improved circulation, and reduced inflammation.
A Lifestyle Shift, Not Just a Trend
ArKay’s campaign reflects a broader cultural shift toward moderation, wellness, and informed decision-making. From business functions to casual social gatherings, more consumers are seeking alternatives to alcohol that align with their health and safety goals.
“Whether behind the wheel or navigating daily responsibilities, the ability to remain clear-headed and in control is becoming a priority,” said an ArKay spokesperson. “ArKay meets that need.”
Times Square Campaign and Community Engagement
As part of its ongoing $6 million campaign, ArKay is making a bold visual statement in Times Square. To engage the public, the company is inviting individuals who spot the campaign’s billboard to send in short videos. In return, participants will receive a complimentary bottle of ArKay Zero-Proof Spirits.
Submissions can be made via email at info@arkaybeverages.com or through social media by tagging @ArkayBeverages.
A Brand with Global Reach
Since its founding, Arkay has expanded to retail shelves, restaurants, hotels, cruise lines, and airlines across the globe. The brand continues to build momentum through upcoming partnerships in international sporting events and wellness initiatives.
Arkay’s product line now includes over 30 unique flavor profiles, all of which aim to redefine the concept of celebration — without alcohol, and without regret.
For more information, visit www.arkaybeverages.com.
Media Contact:
Arkay Beverages – Global Communications
press@arkaybeverages.com
Social Media: @arkaybeverages on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook
