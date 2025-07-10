Becky Heidesch Releases New Audiobook to Guide Women Through Shifting Workplace

Becky Heidesch today launched "The Career Masterclass for Women" audiobook, a practical roadmap to professional success built on her trademarked STEEP Qualifications© framework—Skills, Tools, Education, Experience, and Personal Qualities. The audiobook features concise modules and takeaway exercises to help women map transferable skills, anticipate disruptions, and stay marketable. Available now on Audible, Apple Books, and other major platforms, it’s the ideal resource for summer career grow.