Becky Heidesch Releases New Audiobook to Guide Women Through Shifting Workplace
Becky Heidesch today launched "The Career Masterclass for Women" audiobook, a practical roadmap to professional success built on her trademarked STEEP Qualifications© framework—Skills, Tools, Education, Experience, and Personal Qualities. The audiobook features concise modules and takeaway exercises to help women map transferable skills, anticipate disruptions, and stay marketable. Available now on Audible, Apple Books, and other major platforms, it’s the ideal resource for summer career grow.
Los Angeles, CA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Career strategist and author Becky Heidesch today announced the launch of The Career Masterclass for Women: Staying Marketable and Succeeding in a Changing Business World, a new audiobook designed to equip women with practical tactics for navigating modern career challenges.
In a labor market marked by rapid technological change and evolving organizational cultures, the audiobook arrives at a moment when many professionals are reevaluating their paths. Drawing on decades of experience placing women in executive roles and leading a women’s sports agency and publication, Heidesch delivers a step-by-step framework to help listeners:
Identify employers and industries aligned with their values
Anticipate and manage career disruptions
Sustain adaptability and marketability amid economic shifts, AI and a changing work world.
“Summer offers a unique window for reflection and skill-building,” said Heidesch. “I wanted to create a resource that women can listen to on the go, pause to take action, and refer back to whenever uncertainty strikes.”
Structured for Real-World Application
The audiobook is organized into concise modules covering topics such as:
Mapping transferable skills to new industries and high-growth sectors
Crafting career defenses against job loss, ageism and automation
Leveraging professional networks for continuous support
Each segment is built around Heidesch’s trademarked STEEP Qualifications© framework—Skills, Tools, Education, Experience, and Personal Qualities—and concludes with distilled take-aways and rapid-action exercises so listeners can immediately apply concepts to job searches, salary negotiations, or career pivots.
Author Profile
Becky Heidesch, MBA, MA, BA, is the founder of WSS Executive Search, a firm dedicated to advancing women into leadership roles. Over the past 20 years, she has guided hundreds of professionals through transitions, from mid-career shifts to executive appointments.
Availability and Next Steps
The Career Masterclass for Women is now available for streaming and download on Audible, Apple Books, and other major audiobook platforms. Listeners can visit beckyheidesch.com for sample chapters and free supplemental worksheets.
For press inquiries or interview requests, contact: Becky Heidesch info@beckyheidesch.com | 714-848-1201
