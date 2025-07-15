Author Richard Roll's New Audiobook, “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!),” Serves as Both a Personal Memoir for the Author and an Overview of America’s History
Recent audiobook release “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!): A MEMOIR” from Audiobook Network author Richard Roll is an engaging and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects on his personal struggles and triumphs, as well as the challenges faced by his ancestors and pivotal moments in American history that he personally witnessed.
Southport, CT, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Roll, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the (AHA), has completed his new audiobook, “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!): A MEMOIR”: a time-honored masterpiece that documents the life and other historic events of one of the nation's leading business figures.
In “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE’VE HAD!!),” author Richard Roll, revisits his personal journey and familial heritage, recounting episodes such as his ancestors’ expulsion from Spain during the Spanish Inquisition in 1492, and his father's pioneering invention of the ‘800’ number. This captivating narrative also guides readers through a compelling exploration of pivotal moments in the nation's history, inviting them to connect with his own personal experiences.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Richard Roll’s new audiobook will not only recount personal triumphs and setbacks the author faced but also serve as a window into the fabric of American history itself. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, listeners are sure to find themselves spellbound as they follow along on Roll’s account of personal triumph and resilience in the face of adversity and changing times.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!): A MEMOIR” by Richard Roll through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
