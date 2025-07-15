TerraFlow Energy Announces 9.6 MW / 5-Hour Vanadium Flow Battery Project in Bellville, Texas

TerraFlow Energy announces 9.6 MW, 5-hour vanadium flow battery project in Bellville, Texas, one of the largest long-duration deployments in the state. The system offers a fire-safe, non-lithium alternative for resilient, multi-hour energy delivery. The project includes a vanadium electrolyte lease enabled by Storion Energy, supporting cost-effective, scalable deployment. Initial energization is expected in Q1 2027.