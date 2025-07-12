Morquita T. Leavy Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nashville, TN, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Morquita T. Leavy of Nashville, Tennessee has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of publishing. Leavy is currently being featured in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Morquita T. Leavy
Morquita T. Leavy is an American author known for her nonfiction work, “My Will I Give to You.” Through her writing, Leavy emphasizes gratitude and faith, believing that these values allow her to appreciate daily blessings and “turn little into much.” She encourages readers to draw inspiration from hope and determination, and to use inner strength to lead the lives they desire. Leavy urges others to remember that there is hope in life, strength in perseverance, and guidance through every footstep.
Leavy’s interests include family, intellectual growth, writing, crafting, and traveling.
Active in her community, Leavy is affiliated with organizations such as MIFA, Red Cross, Salvation Army, St. Jude, and the American Heart Association.
Morquita earned a B.A. in business administration from Christian Brothers University and holds certifications in Design Achievement, Clinique Skin Care, and American Heart Association CPR & AED.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
