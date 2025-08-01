Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October

Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival.