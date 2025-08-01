Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October
Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival.
Olympia, WA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attention readers of dystopian thrillers, genre benders, and clean romance. "Danger Lies Within" (The Ranfurly Mysteries #1), by K.M. Krenik, celebrates its one year release on the author's birthday, August 10, 2025.
That's not the only thing worth celebrating. Knox Works Publishing is getting ready to drop the second book in The Ranfurly Mysteries series in October 2025.
Danger Lies Within, #1 has received much praise from critics and readers alike:
“The best of everything a reader could want! Intrigue, mystery, suspense, light romance, all told with a delicate, nuanced hand in command.” - Jennie Louwes - Reedsy
“Intriguing mystery and romance set in a fantastic alternate world.” - Booklife
"K.M. Krenik delivers a thrilling and timely warning with Danger Lies Within, a wildly imaginative first piece of the Ranfurly Mysteries series.” - SPR
The first book in the series introduces Courtney Drake, who lost her husband to the new order. Enter a dashing chauffeur, a strong and sensuous viscount, and a cast of interesting supporting characters, all set in a dystopian world where dragons exist.
Courtney takes a job as a nanny for Lord Robert’s five-year-old twins at the intriguing Ranfurly Manor. Sparks quickly fly between the nanny and the viscount. But when a murder occurs, everyone is in question.
What she and the rest of the staff don’t know, Lord Robert is moonlighting as a vigilante, working with the Resistance.
The author unashamedly warns there will be cliff hangers, and readers of the first piece have been biting their nails in anticipation of the second book.
Want to get caught up in time for book two in the series? Start with Inevitable Danger - Prequel to The Ranfurly Mysteries. Well worth picking up. A novella, you’ll read through it no time, and be glad you did, because there are clues and characters introduced that are of importance.
After that, devour Danger Lies Within, The Ranfurly Mysteries Book One.
Available on Amazon, Kindle Unlimited, Ingram Spark, Barnes and Noble, and most online bookstores, in paperback, hard cover, ebook and audiobook formats.
Dangling and Dangerous – The Ranfurly Mysteries Book Two by K.M. Krenik will be available on Amazon in October.
If you would like to interview the author, or have her on your podcast, write to her at hello@kmkrenikbooks.com or contact her through her website at kmkrenikbooks.com.
That's not the only thing worth celebrating. Knox Works Publishing is getting ready to drop the second book in The Ranfurly Mysteries series in October 2025.
Danger Lies Within, #1 has received much praise from critics and readers alike:
“The best of everything a reader could want! Intrigue, mystery, suspense, light romance, all told with a delicate, nuanced hand in command.” - Jennie Louwes - Reedsy
“Intriguing mystery and romance set in a fantastic alternate world.” - Booklife
"K.M. Krenik delivers a thrilling and timely warning with Danger Lies Within, a wildly imaginative first piece of the Ranfurly Mysteries series.” - SPR
The first book in the series introduces Courtney Drake, who lost her husband to the new order. Enter a dashing chauffeur, a strong and sensuous viscount, and a cast of interesting supporting characters, all set in a dystopian world where dragons exist.
Courtney takes a job as a nanny for Lord Robert’s five-year-old twins at the intriguing Ranfurly Manor. Sparks quickly fly between the nanny and the viscount. But when a murder occurs, everyone is in question.
What she and the rest of the staff don’t know, Lord Robert is moonlighting as a vigilante, working with the Resistance.
The author unashamedly warns there will be cliff hangers, and readers of the first piece have been biting their nails in anticipation of the second book.
Want to get caught up in time for book two in the series? Start with Inevitable Danger - Prequel to The Ranfurly Mysteries. Well worth picking up. A novella, you’ll read through it no time, and be glad you did, because there are clues and characters introduced that are of importance.
After that, devour Danger Lies Within, The Ranfurly Mysteries Book One.
Available on Amazon, Kindle Unlimited, Ingram Spark, Barnes and Noble, and most online bookstores, in paperback, hard cover, ebook and audiobook formats.
Dangling and Dangerous – The Ranfurly Mysteries Book Two by K.M. Krenik will be available on Amazon in October.
If you would like to interview the author, or have her on your podcast, write to her at hello@kmkrenikbooks.com or contact her through her website at kmkrenikbooks.com.
Contact
Knox WorksContact
Kim Krenik
209-603-8149
kmkrenikbooks.com
Kim Krenik
209-603-8149
kmkrenikbooks.com
Categories