Blue Shark Vodka Now Available in Florida Through ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
Tampa, FL, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka, the award-winning, family-owned craft vodka brand rooted in sustainability and ocean conservation, is making its official debut in Florida. The premium spirit will now be available at selected ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, one of Florida’s leading beverage retailers.
Blue Shark Vodka, celebrated for its smooth taste and striking, collectible bottle featuring a hand-blown blue shark, continues its expansion beyond its North Carolina roots. The partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits marks a significant milestone, bringing the “world’s smoothest vodka” to Florida consumers for the first time.
Niki Bloomquist, President of Blue Shark Vodka, expressed excitement about the brand’s Florida launch: “We are thrilled to partner with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits to bring Blue Shark Vodka to the Sunshine State. Florida’s vibrant cocktail culture and love for the ocean make it a perfect fit for our brand. Our mission has always been to craft a vodka that not only delivers exceptional quality but also tells a meaningful story about family, sustainability, conservation and the beauty of our coastal waters,” said Bloomquist. “We can’t wait for Floridians to experience the smoothness and
spirit of Blue Shark Vodka, and to join us in supporting blue shark conservation.”
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will initially offer Blue Shark Vodka in select stores across Florida, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a spirit that has earned accolades including the SIP Platinum Award for three consecutive years. The crafted vodka is distilled from non-GMO heirloom sweet corn and charcoal filtered two times, resulting in a clean, naturally sweet finish.
Bloomquist added: “This partnership is a natural fit. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits shares our commitment to quality and customer experience. Together, we’re excited to make waves in Florida and inspire new fans to join our journey—one bottle at a time.”
Blue Shark Vodka’s expansion into Florida is part of a broader growth strategy to “own the east coast”, following successful launches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and aligns with the brand’s ongoing commitment to ocean conservation through partnerships with organizations like the Atlantic Shark Institute and the Wyland Foundation.
“The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” – Jacques Cousteau
For more information, visit your local Florida ABC Fine Wine & Spirits or contact Blue Shark Vodka www.bluesharkvodka.com
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
