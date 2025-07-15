Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement.
San Diego, CA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, a nationwide leader in high-quality, affordable flooring solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic store move to a new location at 6906 Miramar Road Unit B, San Diego, California. The store will officially open to the public on July 15th, 2025, offering customers a wide range of flooring options across the hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and hybrid resilient categories, alongside accessories, expert design guidance, professional installation service, and exceptional customer care.
The new Miramar Road location will be more convenient for San Diego residents and will showcase Lumber Liquidators’ comprehensive selection of products in a modern, accessible space. Situated next to its sister company Cabinets To Go, the move enhances convenience by bringing a broader array of home improvement solutions to one location, simplifying project needs for customers.
“This move demonstrates our ongoing commitment to better serving our San Diego customers,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “It will ensure that our customers have access to the right floors at the right price. It’s another example of how Lumber Liquidators continues to invest in providing the best possible experience for our customers.”
The San Diego relocation is part of Lumber Liquidators’ nationwide network of 200+ locations that delivers unbeatable value to homeowners, builders, and contractors. The new location further strengthens the company’s commitment to community engagement and customer convenience.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators www.lumberliquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
