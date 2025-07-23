Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Charlotte, NC, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DEXIT’s Co-Founders Selected to Pitch Emerging Digital Estate Planning Venture in Winston-Salem.
DEXIT, a digital estate planning and consulting company, has been selected to present its innovative approach to managing online accounts and digital legacies at an upcoming pitch event for emerging startups. The company’s co-founders, Tatyana Thurston and Natalia Parker, known collectively as the DEXITCHIXS, will share how their business addresses a growing need in the estate and financial planning sectors.
Founded to help individuals and professionals navigate the complexities of digital accounts, their DEXITPLAN™ provides structured tools and advisory services for organizing digital assets, including those tied to finances, cryptocurrency, creative content, and online identities. As the number of accounts people hold continues to grow, digital estate planning is becoming a necessary complement to traditional legal and financial planning.
Thurston and Parker bring a combination of legal, technical, and entrepreneurial expertise to the space. Their mission is to make digital planning more accessible and proactive, particularly in cases where accounts may hold monetary value, intellectual property, or sentimental content. Their work highlights the importance of future-proofing one’s digital presence and ensuring clarity for families, fiduciaries, and advisors in the event of incapacity or death.
The upcoming pitch opportunity reflects growing recognition of digital estate planning as a new and relevant niche in personal and professional planning services.
Media Contact:
Tatyana Thurston
Co-Founder, DEXIT
info@dexitplan.com
www.dexitplan.com
