BDA Advises DAOL Private Equity on Sale of MZ Food Solution to LF Food
New York, NY, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, DAOL Private Equity, entered into an agreement to sell its 100% stake in MZ Food Solution to LF Food, the food subsidiary of Korean conglomerate LF Corp. BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to DAOL.
MZ Food Solution, headquartered in Pocheon-si, is a leading Korean sauce ODM (original design manufacturer) with a portfolio of over 2,500 SKUs across Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Western cuisines. The company primarily serves B2B clients, including franchise restaurant chains, food distributors, and food manufacturers.
LF Food, a subsidiary of LF Corp, is expanding its footprint in the food sector through strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of MZ Food Solution enhances LF Food’s in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its competitiveness across its HMR (Home Meal Replacement) and RMR (Restaurant Meal Replacement) offerings. Post-acquisition, LF Food aims to unlock operational synergies with its existing portfolio of food subsidiaries.
Howard Lee, Partner and Head of Seoul, BDA Partners, said: “We’re pleased to have advised our client on the successful divestment of MZ Food Solution. The Korean dining industry, driven by a strong franchise model, continues to grow steadily, underpinned by structural and demographic tailwinds that sustain demand for sauces. Despite increased competition in the market, this deal underscores BDA’s ability to deliver optimal outcomes for our clients.”
Karen Cheung, Partner and Head of Consumer & Retail, BDA Partners, added, “We’re delighted to have advised DAOL Private Equity on this successful exit. MZ Food represents a best-in-class platform in the fast-growing Korean sauce manufacturing space. As strategic players increasingly seek to internalize production and innovation capabilities, we expect continued interest in scalable, B2B-oriented food assets. This deal is a strong example of how BDA leverages deep consumer sector expertise and local insight to execute strong outcomes for clients.”
Deal team
· Howard Lee, Partner, Head of Seoul, Seoul
· Karen Cheung, Partner, Head of Consumer & Retail, Hong Kong
· Teddy Kim, Associate, Seoul
· Brian Yoon, Analyst, Seoul
About DAOL Private Equity
DAOL is an independently owned and operated manager of middle market buyout funds, focusing on Korea-related investment opportunities both domestically and internationally.
Operating across a diverse array of industries, DAOL partners with best-in-class entrepreneurs and seasoned management teams of small-medium enterprises that exhibit robust fundamentals, providing patient capital, strategic guidance, and operational support to unlock value creation potential. Based in Seoul, Korea, DAOL manages over KRW1 trillion of equity capital through its four flagship funds and co-investments vehicles. www.daolpe.com
About MZ Food Solution
Established in 2002, MZ Food Solution holds a strong niche in crafting proprietary sauces and condiments for diverse cuisines. Catering to around 500 B2B clients including franchised restaurants, food services, and wholesale distributors, MZ Food Solution owns a library of 4,000 unique recipes and operates two advanced production facilities in Pocheon, Korea. www.mzfood.co.kr/
About LF Food
Established in 2007, LF Food is a food subsidiary of Korean conglomerate LF Corp. The company imports and distributes food ingredients, and its core businesses include the production of HMR (Home Meal Replacement) and RMR (Restaurant Meal Replacement) products. To expand its food business, LF Food has recently actively acquired companies specializing in frozen noodles, processed meat, and seasoned seaweed. www.lffood.co.kr/
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
