New Sci-Fi & Action-Based Novel "TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox," Co-Authored by "Columbo" & "Mission: Impossible" Writer Howard Berk, to Debut July 24
A Convicted Killer Given Unlimited Powers as the Result of a Prison Genetic Acceleration Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong Threatens the Fate of the World in New Sequel Novel
Charlotte, NC, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Three years after releasing the award-winning sci-fi/action novel TimeLock – considered a “deftly crafted…compulsive page turner” by Midwest Book Reviews – IngramElliott Publishing will debut the much-anticipated second sequel, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox, on July 24 (http://www.ingramelliott.com/timelock3.html).
Like its two predecessors, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox was written by father and son Howard Berk and Peter Berk. An award-winning novelist and film and TV writer, Howard Berk’s credits include “Columbo,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Rockford Files,” and the feature film, “Target,” starring Gene Hackman and Matt Dillon.
An epic sci-fi story set in the small town of Caribou Bay, Alaska, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox begins with a series of shocking and seemingly impossible events, including a deadly tornado-like storm that’s somehow confined to a single hardware store and the equally bizarre death of the town’s police chief when the ski lift he’s on suddenly turns upside down and begins dismantling by itself as an otherworldly figure watches from a mountaintop hundreds of feet away.
As other murders and additional destruction continue in Caribou Bay at the hands of the mysterious figure, chopper pilot Tom Brooks - newly engaged to be married a second time and welcoming his ten year-old son Jordan for the summer – takes it upon himself to confront the “creature” directly. And that’s when Tom learns about the cellular acceleration experiment the escaped killer underwent while in prison and the stunning revelation of his true identity.
The TimeLock Process Evolves Into Its Most Terrifying Iteration Ever Taking readers on a non-stop journey from Alaska to Russia and to Washington, D.C. – home of the heroes from the first two TimeLock novels, Morgan and Janine Eberly – TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox gives us the most frightening and dangerous iteration of the TimeLock technology to date. One that not only creates an adversary so formidable that the fate of the entire world may well be on the line, but one that just might portent the future of humanity itself.
Can Tom, Morgan, Janine and returning TimeLock characters Yoshi Ito and Dr. Louis Garrett stop the monster the TimeLock process has created before it’s too late?
Setting The Stage: TimeLock & TimeLock 2: The Kyoto Conspiracy
The original TimeLock novel told the riveting story of 23 year-old Morgan Eberly, who’s not only wrongly convicted of murder but selected to be among the first to undergo the radical TimeLock process in which prisoners are instantly aged the number of years of their sentence. During a prison uprising, however, Morgan manages to escape halfway through his 40-year processing and joins forces with FBI agent Janine Price – and the two eventually team up both professionally and personally to bring down the deadly TimeLock program – a program pushed through by the future president of the United States, Myra Winters.
In TimeLock 2: The Kyoto Conspiracy, we learn that now-President Winters has authorized the clandestine development of a new version of TimeLock’s cellular alteration process to be used on the battlefield in order to compromise enemy combatants. In a desperate attempt to stop the unhinged president, Morgan and Janine embark on a terrifying adventure that takes them from the nation’s capital to Japan and into the heart of Siberia.
From The Page To The Screen?
Like the original TimeLock novel, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox is based on a screenplay written by the late Howard Berk and his son Peter. The TimeLock screenplays, as well as First Line of Defense, a political murder mystery novel published late last year by IngramElliott and also available as a screenplay, are being represented by the Corvisiero Literary Agency, which is currently in contact with a wide array of film studios, television and streaming networks and independent producers to explore possible movie or television adaptations.
Read It In A Snap! Published under IngramElliott’s popular IE Snaps! imprint of novels specifically designed for quick reading and ideal translation into film or television, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox will be sold in both print and e-book formats beginning July 24. Copies can be purchased via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, Apple iTunes, and anywhere books are sold.
For the latest updates, events, and reviews on the TimeLock series, please visit www.ingramelliott.com/timelock or follow author Peter Berk on Facebook and Twitter @peterberk_author.
About The Authors
An award-winning novelist and screenwriter, Howard Berk’s credits include memorable episodes of such classic TV series as “Columbo,” (including “By Dawn’s Early Light,” for which guest star Patrick McGoohan won an Emmy), “Mission: Impossible,” “The Rockford Files,” and several feature films.
Peter Berk has written seven novels, an entertainment industry non-fiction book co-authored by “Eight Is Enough” star Dick Van Patten, four TV pilots and 15 screenplays, including several with his father which became the basis for the TimeLock series of novels.
Commenting on the publication of TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox, Peter Berk said, “As always, I’m deeply grateful to the exceptionally talented and supportive team at IngramElliott for allowing me to ‘collaborate’ with my dad once again. I hope readers of TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox enjoy following the latest adventures of their favorite TimeLock characters while being introduced to several brand new characters forced to take on the most formidable opponent the TimeLock process has ever created.”
About IngramElliott Publishing
IngramElliott is an award-winning independent publisher with a mission to bring great stories to light in print and on-screen. The company publishes novels with a unique voice that will translate well into film, broadcast, and streaming television projects. The popular IE Snaps! imprint features novella-length genre fiction in electronic and print formats in favorite genres like action, thriller, mystery, romance, and young adult.
For more info, please visit http://www.ingramelliott.com and http://www.ingramelliott.com/timelock3.html.
Like its two predecessors, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox was written by father and son Howard Berk and Peter Berk. An award-winning novelist and film and TV writer, Howard Berk’s credits include “Columbo,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Rockford Files,” and the feature film, “Target,” starring Gene Hackman and Matt Dillon.
An epic sci-fi story set in the small town of Caribou Bay, Alaska, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox begins with a series of shocking and seemingly impossible events, including a deadly tornado-like storm that’s somehow confined to a single hardware store and the equally bizarre death of the town’s police chief when the ski lift he’s on suddenly turns upside down and begins dismantling by itself as an otherworldly figure watches from a mountaintop hundreds of feet away.
As other murders and additional destruction continue in Caribou Bay at the hands of the mysterious figure, chopper pilot Tom Brooks - newly engaged to be married a second time and welcoming his ten year-old son Jordan for the summer – takes it upon himself to confront the “creature” directly. And that’s when Tom learns about the cellular acceleration experiment the escaped killer underwent while in prison and the stunning revelation of his true identity.
The TimeLock Process Evolves Into Its Most Terrifying Iteration Ever Taking readers on a non-stop journey from Alaska to Russia and to Washington, D.C. – home of the heroes from the first two TimeLock novels, Morgan and Janine Eberly – TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox gives us the most frightening and dangerous iteration of the TimeLock technology to date. One that not only creates an adversary so formidable that the fate of the entire world may well be on the line, but one that just might portent the future of humanity itself.
Can Tom, Morgan, Janine and returning TimeLock characters Yoshi Ito and Dr. Louis Garrett stop the monster the TimeLock process has created before it’s too late?
Setting The Stage: TimeLock & TimeLock 2: The Kyoto Conspiracy
The original TimeLock novel told the riveting story of 23 year-old Morgan Eberly, who’s not only wrongly convicted of murder but selected to be among the first to undergo the radical TimeLock process in which prisoners are instantly aged the number of years of their sentence. During a prison uprising, however, Morgan manages to escape halfway through his 40-year processing and joins forces with FBI agent Janine Price – and the two eventually team up both professionally and personally to bring down the deadly TimeLock program – a program pushed through by the future president of the United States, Myra Winters.
In TimeLock 2: The Kyoto Conspiracy, we learn that now-President Winters has authorized the clandestine development of a new version of TimeLock’s cellular alteration process to be used on the battlefield in order to compromise enemy combatants. In a desperate attempt to stop the unhinged president, Morgan and Janine embark on a terrifying adventure that takes them from the nation’s capital to Japan and into the heart of Siberia.
From The Page To The Screen?
Like the original TimeLock novel, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox is based on a screenplay written by the late Howard Berk and his son Peter. The TimeLock screenplays, as well as First Line of Defense, a political murder mystery novel published late last year by IngramElliott and also available as a screenplay, are being represented by the Corvisiero Literary Agency, which is currently in contact with a wide array of film studios, television and streaming networks and independent producers to explore possible movie or television adaptations.
Read It In A Snap! Published under IngramElliott’s popular IE Snaps! imprint of novels specifically designed for quick reading and ideal translation into film or television, TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox will be sold in both print and e-book formats beginning July 24. Copies can be purchased via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, Apple iTunes, and anywhere books are sold.
For the latest updates, events, and reviews on the TimeLock series, please visit www.ingramelliott.com/timelock or follow author Peter Berk on Facebook and Twitter @peterberk_author.
About The Authors
An award-winning novelist and screenwriter, Howard Berk’s credits include memorable episodes of such classic TV series as “Columbo,” (including “By Dawn’s Early Light,” for which guest star Patrick McGoohan won an Emmy), “Mission: Impossible,” “The Rockford Files,” and several feature films.
Peter Berk has written seven novels, an entertainment industry non-fiction book co-authored by “Eight Is Enough” star Dick Van Patten, four TV pilots and 15 screenplays, including several with his father which became the basis for the TimeLock series of novels.
Commenting on the publication of TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox, Peter Berk said, “As always, I’m deeply grateful to the exceptionally talented and supportive team at IngramElliott for allowing me to ‘collaborate’ with my dad once again. I hope readers of TimeLock 3: The Millennium Paradox enjoy following the latest adventures of their favorite TimeLock characters while being introduced to several brand new characters forced to take on the most formidable opponent the TimeLock process has ever created.”
About IngramElliott Publishing
IngramElliott is an award-winning independent publisher with a mission to bring great stories to light in print and on-screen. The company publishes novels with a unique voice that will translate well into film, broadcast, and streaming television projects. The popular IE Snaps! imprint features novella-length genre fiction in electronic and print formats in favorite genres like action, thriller, mystery, romance, and young adult.
For more info, please visit http://www.ingramelliott.com and http://www.ingramelliott.com/timelock3.html.
Contact
Peter BerkContact
818-389-7912
818-389-7912
Categories