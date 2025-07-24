Author Mike Weaver's New Audiobook, "Kissed by a Butterfly," is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Natural World and Reveals How Incredible Exploring Outside Can be

Recent audiobook release “Kissed by a Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Mike Weaver is a heartfelt and engaging tale that follows a young man who visits the family farm and finds himself a changed man. Now inspired by his time outdoors, he discovers just how wonderful and fulfilling being outside and in the natural world can be.