Author Mike Weaver's New Audiobook, "Kissed by a Butterfly," is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Natural World and Reveals How Incredible Exploring Outside Can be
Recent audiobook release “Kissed by a Butterfly” from Audiobook Network author Mike Weaver is a heartfelt and engaging tale that follows a young man who visits the family farm and finds himself a changed man. Now inspired by his time outdoors, he discovers just how wonderful and fulfilling being outside and in the natural world can be.
Brandywine, WV, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mike Weaver, a farmer in Pendleton County, West Virginia, where he raises industrial hemp and owns a CBD company called Redbud Hill Naturals, has completed his new audiobook, “Kissed by a Butterfly”: a charming story that aims to inspire young listeners to get outside and explore the world around them.
Author Mike Weaver is a former West Virginia Natural Resources police officer and retired as a special agent/criminal investigator for the Office of Law Enforcement of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. He is also a veteran of the US Navy. The author is also a loving father and proud grandfather.
“This story has been written to get the children of today—and their parents—excited about the natural world and to encourage them to get out there and explore,” writes Weaver. “[I] and most people [I have] had the opportunity to discuss [my] concern with (about the kids of today spending most or all their time in front of a screen) agree there is a need to get them outside and investigating what Mother Nature has put there for them to enjoy.
“Be it in a park, on an actual farm, or even in their own backyard, there are many wonders available if one would just look. Libraries, universities, and other schools have outdoor activities available, many at no cost.
“Most of the farmers [I know] would be glad to show people around their farm and maybe even allow them to explore it on their own. Their parents might be pleasantly surprised at how much one will enjoy it too.
“Get your young ones out there and get them started investigating what the natural world has to offer. You'll be glad you did.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mike Weaver’s new audiobook presents a beautiful story with a valuable message for younger audiences about the importance of connecting with nature and spending time outdoors.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Kissed by a Butterfly” by Mike Weaver through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
