Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Recall Reward Program
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a reason to celebrate as customer Darren York received a $10,000 check through the Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Program—a national diesel recall reward initiative that thanks loyal truck owners for taking care of their vehicles.
York brought in his Ram for a recall service and ended up winning big—just for completing the recommended service through the dealership.
“This program is a win for everyone,” said Josh Clinton, General Manager and Managing Partner of Cape Coral CDJR. “Our customers stay safe on the road, and some, like Darren York, get rewarded in a huge way.”
In addition to the $10,000 reward, the dealership also surprised York with an additional $500 gift certificate toward any service or products they offer. "With everything increasing in price these days, we wanted to let Darren enjoy his winnings and contribute something to help brighten his day even more," Clinton added. "It's loyal customers like him that keep our business running and allow us to continue opening the doors every day. We love to give back to the community when we can."
The recall reward program from Cummins highlights the importance of staying current with vehicle recalls while giving back to the Cummins-powered community. Visit https://www.capecoralchryslerdodgejeepram.com/check-vehicle-for-recalls/ to find out if your vehicle has an open recall that can be performed at a local dealer free of charge today.
Contact
Payton Human
capecoralcdjr.com
