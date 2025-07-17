Arrow Funds Announces Fund Closure - DWCR ETF
New York, NY, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arrow Investment Advisors announced today that the Arrow Tactical International ETF (CBOE: DWCR) will close following a review of market demand. The Arrow Investments Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of DWCR. The Fund’s last day of trading will be July 28, 2025, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on July 30, 2025.
About Arrow: Arrow Funds, including the exchange-traded product line ArrowShares, seeks to offer targeted portfolio solutions for ever-changing markets. The company’s vision is to be recognized as a leading provider of alternative and tactical investment solutions, with a focus on education, research, and client service as the cornerstones. To learn more, visit ArrowFunds.com.
Before investing, please read the prospectus and shareholder reports to learn about the investment strategy and potential risks. Investing involves risks, including the potential for loss of principal. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objective, charges, expenses, and risks carefully before investing. The funds may not be suitable for all investors. This and other information about the fund is contained in the fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-877-277-6933.
The Arrow Funds are distributed by Archer Distributors, LLC, and managed by Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. Archer Distributors, LLC and Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC are affiliated entities.
