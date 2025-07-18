Dolly A. Colby Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Carlos, CA, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dolly A. Colby
Dolly A. Colby, R.N., B.S.N., is part of the team at Refined M.D., a clinic known for its all-encompassing approach to aesthetics, facial plastic surgery, and dermatology. She is committed to helping every client reach their unique goals. Colby is especially noted for her expertise in BioTE hormone replacement therapy as well as administering Semaglutide injections for weight management. In addition to her work at the clinic, she serves as a labor and delivery nurse at a community hospital in Redwood City, focusing on women’s health.
Colby volunteers as a docent at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, California, a historic estate with sprawling gardens. Colby enjoys cultivating her own home gardens and often uses the herbs and flowers she grows to enhance her love of cooking and hosting.
Dolly originally earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from UC Berkeley and spent several years working as a finance manager at United Airlines. Despite her professional achievements, she considers raising her son to be her most meaningful role. While balancing family life, she returned to school and completed a Master of Science in Biochemistry at Stanford University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
