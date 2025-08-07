Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company.
Riverside, MO, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cogent, a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, today announced the addition of Edelmann & Associates (Edelmann) as the newest Cogent Company. Edelmann is a leading Industrial Equipment Distributor based in Minneapolis, MN with operations in Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota. This strategic move grows Cogent's Industrial presence in the Upper Midwest while expanding its opportunity for future growth fueled by the strength of employee ownership.
"We are thrilled to welcome Edelmann to the Cogent family," said Brandon Nienaber, Cogent CEO. “The combining of our successful organizations aligns with our existing growth strategy and enhances our ability to serve clients in the Upper Midwest Region. Mark Edelmann's commitment to serving customers with the best class in products has created a legacy that will now carry on through the passionate Edelmann Team as they become part of the Cogent Employee Stock Ownership Plan, where our collective success equates to individual prosperity.”
Edelmann has a strong reputation for providing pumping equipment and pump accessories to a diverse range of clients. The firm's team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Cogent.
"The Edelmann Team is excited to join forces with Cogent," said Mark Edelmann, President at Edelmann. "This partnership expands the resources and expertise of both organizations, improving the ability to continually serve our customers over a long period of time. Mike Brimeyer, VP of Sales, will continue to lead Edelmann as he has over the past 20 years. As I transition into my next phase of life, I look forward to watching the Team contribute to the continued growth and success of Cogent, an organization committed to serving the community with employee-owners who live in the community."
The addition of Edelmann is the latest strategic move by Cogent to expand upon its presence and team in continued pursuit of executing upon the stated Purpose of Building Healthy and Prosperous Communities. The company is committed to investing in the region and providing its clients with the highest quality products and services, served by a local 100% employee-owned firm.
About Cogent
Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and startup services, and various services focused on keeping our customers’ downtime to a minimum and ensuring the highest level of long-term cost of ownership-benefit ratio. Our customers include industrial plants, water and wastewater treatment facilities, commercial building owners, the oil and gas markets, and contractors. Together, our 430 employee owners help build healthy and prosperous communities through creatively engineered solutions in the industries that we serve.
About Edelmann
Since 1963, Edelmann has provided their customers with reliable liquid handling. Today, Edelmann is one of the Upper Midwest’s strongest regional distributors of Industrial Pumps, Food Processing Pumps, Pump Strainers & Controls. Edelmann is known for its expertise, professionalism, experience and commitment to client solutions.
Contacts:
Cogent, Inc.
Executive: Brandon Nienaber, CEO
Media: Jim Coyle, Sales Operations
