Key Martial Arts Named Best Dojo In North County and Holds Grand Reopening
Oceanside, CA, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Key Martial Arts, the all-ages martial arts school dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, is pleased to be recognized as Best Martial Arts Dojo in The Coast News Group’s Best of North County contest. To celebrate this accomplishment along with 18 years of lessons serving residents of the county, they will be hosting a celebration Saturday, July 26, 10 am to 12 pm.
“For 18 years, we’ve taught that no one is born a champion. You earn every step through practice, patience, and the courage to keep going. You train. You fall. You get back up. Each day getting stronger, till you hit your goal,” said Matt Polack, Head Instructor at Key Martial Arts. “We’re happy that so many people have heard that and taken it to heart, and are happy to be recognized and celebrate this with the community we have built.”
The celebration, open to local residents, will include a ribbon cutting (10:30 am) drawing and cake.
This event will also kick off special discounts for their summer programs, including reduced costs, and free intro lessons for the next month. Now is the best time to visit the dojo to celebrate with the community, or sign up for a free class.
“If you’ve ever been interested in martial arts, training, or got hooked on Cobra Kai/Karate Kid, we’d love to have you come and see what we’re building”, said Instructor Ave Polack. “Opening the door is the easy part. Every kick, block, and breath after that is a paving stone, an inch of foundation laid. The path of a true martial artist is built one disciplined step at a time.”
For more information, visit https://keymartialarts.com
About Key Martial Arts
Key Martial Arts (KMA) is built on the understanding that every student embarks on their martial arts journey for a different reason. Some seek improved physical fitness, while others are focused on weight loss or stress relief. For many, learning how to protect themselves in today’s unpredictable world is the primary goal. Whatever the reason, we tailor our lessons to meet the unique needs of each individual, knowing that this is the best way to help them achieve their goals.
Built around the primary self-defense system of American Kenpo, we incorporate elements from multiple martial arts disciplines to ensure every student receives well-rounded training. This comprehensive approach equips our students with the most effective self-defense tools, while also building confidence and mental resilience.
Media Inquiries:
Matt Polack / Ave Polack
keymartialarts@yahoo.com
