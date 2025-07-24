Fortuna Solutions Group Welcomes David Hector as New Senior Contracts Leader to Advance Strategic Growth and Client Partnerships
Prosper, TX, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fortuna Solutions Group, a leading government contract consulting and professional services firm, is proud to announce that David Hector has joined the company as Senior Contracts and Procurement Consultant, bringing with him over 15 years of exceptional experience in federal acquisition, contract strategy, and lifecycle program execution across the Department of Defense.
David’s addition comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its client portfolio and deliver high-impact solutions to mission-critical customers. A former Team Lead and Contracting Officer at Army Contracting Command – Orlando, and Unlimited Warrant Contracting Officer at NAVSEA Headquarters, David has led procurement and acquisition strategies for programs exceeding $9B in total contract value.
“David’s deep experience in both traditional FAR-based contracts and emerging acquisition models like OTAs positions him perfectly to strengthen our competitive advantage in the federal space,” said Lauren Ayers, CFO & COO of Fortuna Solutions Group. “His ability to drive acquisition strategies that benefit the warfighter while safeguarding fiscal responsibility and program integrity is a rare and invaluable asset.”
In his most recent role at Cole Engineering Services, Inc., David led the successful award of a $500M sole-source follow-on OTA for the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT), a key program supporting the Army’s modernization priorities. Throughout his career, he has managed full-spectrum contracting support for platforms like the National Cyber Range Complex, Littoral Combat Ships, Synthetic Training Environment, and more.
“I'm excited to join Fortuna Solutions Group and contribute to a culture that values innovation, mission focus, and excellence in execution,” said David. “Together, I believe we can continue to grow meaningful partnerships and deliver outstanding value to our government customers.”
David holds a Master of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Finance & Real Estate from Florida State University.
For more information about Fortuna Solutions Group, please visit www.fortunasolutionsgroup.com.
David’s addition comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its client portfolio and deliver high-impact solutions to mission-critical customers. A former Team Lead and Contracting Officer at Army Contracting Command – Orlando, and Unlimited Warrant Contracting Officer at NAVSEA Headquarters, David has led procurement and acquisition strategies for programs exceeding $9B in total contract value.
“David’s deep experience in both traditional FAR-based contracts and emerging acquisition models like OTAs positions him perfectly to strengthen our competitive advantage in the federal space,” said Lauren Ayers, CFO & COO of Fortuna Solutions Group. “His ability to drive acquisition strategies that benefit the warfighter while safeguarding fiscal responsibility and program integrity is a rare and invaluable asset.”
In his most recent role at Cole Engineering Services, Inc., David led the successful award of a $500M sole-source follow-on OTA for the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT), a key program supporting the Army’s modernization priorities. Throughout his career, he has managed full-spectrum contracting support for platforms like the National Cyber Range Complex, Littoral Combat Ships, Synthetic Training Environment, and more.
“I'm excited to join Fortuna Solutions Group and contribute to a culture that values innovation, mission focus, and excellence in execution,” said David. “Together, I believe we can continue to grow meaningful partnerships and deliver outstanding value to our government customers.”
David holds a Master of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Finance & Real Estate from Florida State University.
For more information about Fortuna Solutions Group, please visit www.fortunasolutionsgroup.com.
Contact
Fortuna Solutions Group, LLCContact
Megan Moore
469-207-1373
https://fortunasolutionsgroup.com/
Megan Moore
469-207-1373
https://fortunasolutionsgroup.com/
Categories