Shaddock Development Breaks Ground on Creekside Estates in Prosper, TX
Prosper, TX, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to continued residential demand in North Texas, Shaddock Development has officially broken ground on Creekside Estates, a strategically located community at the intersection of Frontier Parkway and Legacy Drive in Prosper, Texas.
Situated just off the Dallas North Tollway within a high-growth corridor, Creekside Estates is projected to deliver by early Fall 2026 and will include homes by three top-tier homebuilders: Shaddock Homes, Southgate Homes, and Coventry Homes.
The development offers walkable access to Prosper ISD’s newest educational facilities—Jana L. Thomson Elementary, Kristen and Dr. Drew Watkins Middle School, and Prosper High School—making it an attractive choice for young families and relocating professionals.
Creekside Estates also features extra-deep 140’+ lots with pool-depth rear yards, a growing priority among today’s homebuyers seeking outdoor lifestyle potential.
Designed to reflect what discerning buyers are looking for today, Creekside Estates will deliver a suite of first-class amenities, including a dedicated 8-acre Town of Prosper community park, along with a private amenity area featuring sand volleyball, pickleball courts, an event lawn, and a playground. The layout and open space planning are tailored for livability, long-term value, and a sense of close-knit neighborhood connection.
“With Creekside Estates, we’re not just building homes—we’re investing in the future of Prosper,” said a Shaddock Development spokesperson. “The community’s prime location, builder partnerships, and proximity to high-performing schools will ensure long-term value for homeowners and the city alike.”
Creekside Estates is part of a broader vision for this section of Prosper, which is anticipated to evolve much like Willow Bend in Plano—a premier residential district adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway known for luxury, accessibility, and enduring appeal.
The project underscores continued growth in suburban DFW markets and reflects ongoing migration trends from urban cores to well-planned, amenity-rich neighborhoods supported by top-ranked schools and strong city services.
For sales interest, contact one of the premier luxury builders listed above.
