Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community.
Grand Rapids, MI, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality, affordable flooring solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic store move for its Comstock Park location to a new site adjacent to the existing Cabinets To Go location at 850 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan. This new location will provide customers with a seamless home improvement experience, combining flooring and cabinetry services in one convenient space.
The move includes a temporary mobile showroom offering the full Lumber Liquidators experience, including expert design guidance, product samples, and professional installation services. Plans are underway to develop a permanent Lumber Liquidators showroom reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing convenience and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community.
“We’re excited to enhance our presence in Grand Rapids through this strategic store move,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “By integrating the location with our sister company Cabinets to Go, we’re ensuring customers have access to the right floors at the right price in a more centralized environment. This move is part of our broader strategy to better serve the community and elevate the customer experience.”
The Grand Rapids transition reinforces Lumber Liquidators’ ongoing commitment to adapting its retail approach to better serve customers while maintaining the company’s reputation for delivering unbeatable value to homeowners, builders, and contractors throughout Michigan.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. www.LumberLiquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
F9 Brands Inc.Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
