International Guitarist & Grammy Award Winner Isaiah Sharkey to Perform Exclusive Engagement at Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC
New York, NY, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed international guitarist and Grammy Award winner Isaiah Sharkey is set to enchant audiences with a limited engagement of eight phenomenal performances at the world-renowned Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. Sharkey will take the stage from August 7 to 10, 2025, promising an incredible experience for jazz and guitar enthusiasts alike.
Isaiah Sharkey, a Grammy Award Winner, has captivated audiences worldwide with his innovative sound and dynamic playing style. His virtuosic guitar work and emotive performances have earned him accolades and collaborations with some of the industry's biggest names, solidifying his place as one of the leading figures in popular contemporary music. Sharkey's performances are a testament to his artistry and passion for music indeed and his return to the storied Blue Note NYC signifies a celebration of both his individual artistry and the rich history of jazz.
The Blue Note Jazz Club, a historic venue known for hosting legendary artists, is the perfect backdrop for Sharkey's highly anticipated performances. Located in the heart of New York City's Greenwich Village, the club has become a sanctuary for jazz lovers and a launching pad for emerging talent. As Sharkey takes the stage, attendees can expect a dynamic showcase of his groundbreaking sound and musicality that has garnered him both critical acclaim and a dedicated following.
“Performing at the Blue Note is always a special moment for me, it’s a place where legends have played, and to share my music with such an appreciative audience is truly an honor. I am incredibly excited to bring my music to the Blue Note. I can’t wait to connect with fans and create awesome experiences during these eight shows and to share my passion for music with everyone in attendance,” says Sharkey.
Each performance at the Blue Note will feature a mix of original compositions and reinterpretations of classic works, promising a sonic journey that highlights his guitar prowess and distinctive style. Each show will embody the essence of live music, inviting audiences to connect with the emotion and energy that defines Sharkey's artistry. Attendees can expect an evening filled with powerful improvisation, soulful melodies, and infectious energy.
Event Details:
What: Isaiah Sharkey Live at Blue Note NYC
When: August 7-10, 2025
Where: Blue Note Jazz Club, New York, NY
Tickets: Isaiah Sharkey Tickets
For more information about Isaiah Sharkey and his performances at the Blue Note, please follow him on social media at:
https://www.instagram.com/sharkey335
https://www.facebook.com/Sharkey335/
About Isaiah Sharkey:
Isaiah Sharkey is an internationally recognized guitarist and a Grammy Award Winner known for his extraordinary skill and musical versatility. With a career spanning multiple genres and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, Sharkey continues to push the boundaries of contemporary guitar playing.
About Blue Note NYC:
The Blue Note Jazz Club is one of the premier jazz venues in the world, dedicated to showcasing the best in live jazz performances. With a rich history of hosting legendary musicians, the Blue Note is a must-visit destination for music lovers in New York City and beyond.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rizqman Music
The Team
www.isaiahsharkey.live
sharkey335@gmail.com
Contact
Stephanie Apropos
213-819-5118
www.isaiahsharkey.live
Categories