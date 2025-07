Michael E. Zielinski Selected as an American Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Mt. Prospect, IL, July 22, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been selected as an American Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in government.About Michael E. ZielinskiMichael E. Zielinski is a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)/U.S. Treasury where he is responsible for auditing and conducting federal tax investigations at a national level. Over his 40+ year career, Zielinski has demonstrated extensive expertise in government service. Initially, he served with the IRS from 1982-1985, followed by a position at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 1985-1986. He returned to the IRS in 1986, where he continues to serve today.A graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana, Zielinski earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1981.As a distinguished member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Zielinski has been previously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and deemed an Honored Member.When he is not working, Michael enjoys family activities, travel, and exercising.For more information, visit www.irs.govAbout Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideStrathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.