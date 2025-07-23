Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Acquires JAK Services, LLC, Expanding Footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metro
Arlington, TX, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the central U.S., proudly announces the acquisition of JAK Services, a trusted name in heating and air conditioning in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded in 2003 by David and Piper Horton, JAK Services has been serving Keller and surrounding communities with a reputation built on integrity, fair pricing, and outstanding service.
This acquisition marks another milestone in Paschal’s strategic expansion in Texas. In recent years, Paschal has successfully acquired Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric and Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Texas—broadening the company’s reach and bringing its customer-first model to more homes and businesses across the region.
“Paschal is a customer-focused organization that aligns perfectly with what JAK Services was built on—trust, excellent service and incredible employees,” said David and Piper Horton, founders of JAK Services. “We’re proud of the company we’ve built and the relationships we’ve formed over the last 22 years. This partnership with Paschal allows us to continue serving our customers with expanded resources, while maintaining the same values our community has come to know and trust.”
Customers can expect a seamless transition. The familiar faces from JAK Services will now be backed by the broader resources of Paschal’s DFW locations. With over 350 team members across 12 cities, Paschal offers not only HVAC services, but also plumbing, electrical, indoor air quality solutions, and comprehensive home protection plans.
Charley Boyce, Owner & Operator of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric says:
“David and Piper have built an outstanding business rooted in service and integrity. We’re honored to welcome the JAK team into the Paschal family and look forward to bringing enhanced convenience, more services, and the same trusted expertise to customers across Keller and the surrounding area.”
Through this integration, customers will now have access to extended service hours from 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday, no after-hours or overtime charges, and online scheduling tools for added convenience. Paschal’s popular Protection Plans will also be available, covering heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical systems—offering added peace of mind for the entire home.
This expansion is just the latest step in Paschal’s mission to deliver world-class service and long-term value to homeowners and businesses throughout the region.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is a third-generation, operator-owned home services company serving Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. With over 350 employees and more than five decades of trusted experience, Paschal is known for its commitment to integrity, technical excellence, and exceptional customer care. Learn more at gopaschal.com.
About JAK Services LLC Air Conditioning & Heating
JAK Services is a Keller-based HVAC provider founded by David and Piper Horton in 2003. Known for integrity, fair pricing, and expert service, JAK has proudly served families and businesses across Keller, Irving, Grapevine, Lewisville, and surrounding communities for over 20 years. The company will now operate under the Paschal name.
For more information or to schedule service in the Dallas Fort Worth area, visit www.gopaschal.com.
Ashley Cane
479-751-0195
https://gopaschal.com
