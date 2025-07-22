Hemanext Announces Close of Series B3 Equity Financing Round

Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, announced the close of its Series B-3 equity financing round. The round raised $18.9 million at a post-money valuation of $172 million or $0.275 per share, with support from new investors and repeat investments from those participating in the Series B-2 capital round.