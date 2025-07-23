Dr. Sara Mohsin Named as a Top Professional in Healthcare for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Belchertown, MA, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sara Mohsin of Belchertown, Massachusetts, has been named as a Top Professional in Healthcare for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and her journey of resilience. Dr. Mohsin will be featured with a full-page profile in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Sara Mohsin
Dr. Sara Mohsin is an internal medicine specialist who is working as a primary care physician at Baystate Medical Practices Adult Medicine in South Hadley, Massachusetts. She is dedicated to treating adults ages 18 and over, providing comprehensive care and addressing a wide range of health needs. Dr. Mohsin is known for her commitment to patient wellness, her thorough approach to primary care, and her ability to build lasting relationships with her patients. Affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Mohsin is recognized for her expertise in internal medicine, making a difference in the lives of her patients and her community.
Prior to her current role, Dr. Mohsin served as a resident physician at Berkshire Medical Center and before that, she gained research experience as a research fellow at Harvard University. Dr. Mohsin earned her medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Pakistan. As a brown woman from Pakistan, she came to the United States on her own, breaking through cultural barriers to build her identity through years of dedication and hard work. She is inspiring millions of women around the world whose lives are often shaped by cultural restrictions.
When she is not working, she enjoys traveling, watching movies, socializing with friends, collecting shells, interior decorating, and participating in family activities.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
