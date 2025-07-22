Vibrational Detox Pioneer to Present at Healthy America 2025
Wellsong Energetics founder Dr. Susan V. Whittaker will present the Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol at Healthy America 2025 in D.C., July 23–25. BSD is a non-invasive, frequency-based system that identifies and helps clear 12 types of toxins—without supplements or medication. Free scans will be available at the BSD booth, offering personalized insights into toxic stress and how vibrational support may aid natural healing.
Washington, DC, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wellsong Energetics Showcases Breakthrough in Frequency-Based Toxin Elimination
Wellsong Energetics, LLC, a leader in vibrational health innovation, announces that its founder, Dr. Susan V. Whittaker, will be a featured speaker and Silver Sponsor at Healthy America 2025, held July 23–25 in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Whittaker will present her clinical and research findings on the Broad Spectrum
DeTOX® (BSD) protocol, a cutting-edge, frequency-based system that offers a non-invasive solution for identifying and clearing a wide range of environmental and energetic toxins.
BSD represents a new frontier in integrative health—one that operates without
supplements, medication, or invasive procedures.
A Non-Consumable, Frequency-Based Detox Method The BSD protocol utilizes bioenergetic scanning technology to evaluate individual toxic load across 12 major toxin categories, including:
- Neurotoxins
- Mold and fungal signatures
- Heavy metals
- Parasites and chemical residues
- Emotional and electromagnetic imprints
Through this data, clients receive customized vibrational imprinting via sealed, non-
consumable PVM (Programmable Vibrational Medicine) containers, which are linked to the user through quantum-entangled protocols.
“People are dealing with unexplained symptoms like chronic fatigue and anxiety, often without knowing that accumulated toxins are the hidden root,” says Dr. Whittaker. “BSD supports the body’s natural healing capacity by removing energetic interference—gently, safely, and effectively.”
Free Risk Assessments and Scans at the BSD Booth
At Booth [#TBD], conference attendees will receive free personal bioenergetic scans,
providing a snapshot of the body’s toxic stress levels. These sessions are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include interpretation by trained BSD practitioners.
BSD avoids the use of harsh supplements, chelating agents, or “die-off” effects. Instead, it leverages non-invasive, frequency-based support that allows the body to naturally recalibrate its biological terrain.
About Dr. Susan V. Whittaker
Dr. Whittaker is an ordained minister, metaphysical science researcher (Ph.D., D.Ms.), and author of 19 published works on dowsing and vibrational health. She is the founder of Broad Spectrum DeTOX® and a leading voice in the field of energetic medicine, bridging metaphysical principles with biological science to offer safe, effective solutions for chronic health burdens.
Visit and Learn More
Wellsong Energetics invites clinicians, researchers, and media to attend Dr. Whittaker’s presentation and visit the BSD booth to explore how vibrational detoxification is transforming wellness practices. Media appointments and interviews may be scheduled in advance.
Wellsong Energetics, LLC, a leader in vibrational health innovation, announces that its founder, Dr. Susan V. Whittaker, will be a featured speaker and Silver Sponsor at Healthy America 2025, held July 23–25 in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Whittaker will present her clinical and research findings on the Broad Spectrum
DeTOX® (BSD) protocol, a cutting-edge, frequency-based system that offers a non-invasive solution for identifying and clearing a wide range of environmental and energetic toxins.
BSD represents a new frontier in integrative health—one that operates without
supplements, medication, or invasive procedures.
A Non-Consumable, Frequency-Based Detox Method The BSD protocol utilizes bioenergetic scanning technology to evaluate individual toxic load across 12 major toxin categories, including:
- Neurotoxins
- Mold and fungal signatures
- Heavy metals
- Parasites and chemical residues
- Emotional and electromagnetic imprints
Through this data, clients receive customized vibrational imprinting via sealed, non-
consumable PVM (Programmable Vibrational Medicine) containers, which are linked to the user through quantum-entangled protocols.
“People are dealing with unexplained symptoms like chronic fatigue and anxiety, often without knowing that accumulated toxins are the hidden root,” says Dr. Whittaker. “BSD supports the body’s natural healing capacity by removing energetic interference—gently, safely, and effectively.”
Free Risk Assessments and Scans at the BSD Booth
At Booth [#TBD], conference attendees will receive free personal bioenergetic scans,
providing a snapshot of the body’s toxic stress levels. These sessions are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include interpretation by trained BSD practitioners.
BSD avoids the use of harsh supplements, chelating agents, or “die-off” effects. Instead, it leverages non-invasive, frequency-based support that allows the body to naturally recalibrate its biological terrain.
About Dr. Susan V. Whittaker
Dr. Whittaker is an ordained minister, metaphysical science researcher (Ph.D., D.Ms.), and author of 19 published works on dowsing and vibrational health. She is the founder of Broad Spectrum DeTOX® and a leading voice in the field of energetic medicine, bridging metaphysical principles with biological science to offer safe, effective solutions for chronic health burdens.
Visit and Learn More
Wellsong Energetics invites clinicians, researchers, and media to attend Dr. Whittaker’s presentation and visit the BSD booth to explore how vibrational detoxification is transforming wellness practices. Media appointments and interviews may be scheduled in advance.
Contact
Broad Spectrum DetoxContact
Dr. Sue Whittaker PhD
888-991-0007 x77
www.DeTOXalot.com
Dr. Sue Whittaker PhD
888-991-0007 x77
www.DeTOXalot.com
Categories