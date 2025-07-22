Vibrational Detox Pioneer to Present at Healthy America 2025

Wellsong Energetics founder Dr. Susan V. Whittaker will present the Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol at Healthy America 2025 in D.C., July 23–25. BSD is a non-invasive, frequency-based system that identifies and helps clear 12 types of toxins—without supplements or medication. Free scans will be available at the BSD booth, offering personalized insights into toxic stress and how vibrational support may aid natural healing.