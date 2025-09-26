Madison Avenue Group Announces Christine Nguyen as Official Partner
In 2021, Madison Avenue Group was founded with a clear mission: to help brands scale and grow through the power of influencer marketing. What began as a solo venture by founder Hollie Nguyen has now grown into a partnership built on strength, resilience, and vision.
Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2025 -- In 2021, Madison Avenue Group was founded with a clear mission: to help brands scale and grow through the power of influencer marketing. What began as a solo venture by founder Hollie Nguyen has now grown into a partnership built on strength, resilience, and vision.
After overcoming a stroke, heart complications, and brain damage, Nguyen took time to re-examine her path forward. “That season of my life taught me that success should never be lonely,” said Nguyen. “It’s meant to be shared.”
Today, Madison Avenue Group proudly announces Christine Nguyen as an official partner in the agency. A seasoned serial entrepreneur, Christine brings extensive experience in launching and scaling million-dollar businesses, making her the ideal complement to Madison Avenue Group’s mission.
“Madison Avenue Group was built to lift others—to help brands, creators, and communities rise higher,” added Nguyen. “Christine is the definition of that vision. Her leadership and entrepreneurial drive are exactly what we need as we enter our next chapter.”
Together, Hollie and Christine are set to expand Madison Avenue Group’s influence, scaling its impact and continuing to redefine what success looks like in influencer marketing.
About Madison Avenue Group
Madison Avenue Group is a marketing agency dedicated to helping brands grow and scale through influencer partnerships, strategic storytelling, and community-driven campaigns. Founded in 2021, the agency combines creativity, innovation, and relationship-building to drive measurable results for clients across industries.
Contact
Hollie Nguyen
626-537-0020
https://madisonavegroup.co
