Nakia T. McDougle Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Newark, NJ, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nakia T. McDougle of Newark, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. McDougle is featured in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Nakia T. McDougle
Nakia T. McDougle is a senior logistic non-commissioned officer in the United States Army. She will have served 25 years upon her retirement, which is scheduled for March of 2026. McDougle’s is known for her dedication and professionalism, managing and coordinating the movement of personnel, equipment, and supplies across all branches of the Armed Forces while utilizing various modes of transportation. She holds numerous well-renowned certifications, including the LEAN Six Sigma Green Belt and Yellow Belt. McDougle taught herself how to converse with locals and abroad contractors in their native language of both Spanish and Korean. Her leadership has extended to managing administration, logistics, maintenance, and personnel management for over 8,000 military personnel and 93 civilian personnel throughout her Army career.
Her military honors include the Distinguished Order of Saint Martin, eight Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, Navy Unit Commendation, seven Army Good Conduct Medals, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Award, Driver’s Badge, and five overseas awards with five overseas tours.
McDougle joined the military pursuing structure and has remained inspired by her family and loved ones throughout her career. Her father, Prince McDougle, taught her to stay grounded in God and never limit her potential. Her brother Jamal, who passed recently, taught her to be resilient and paved the way for her to break down barriers. Her dear family friends, Ms. Tequita Thomas and Ms. Mellisa Simpson, have encouraged her to always remember her purpose and NEVER give up!
In the future, McDougle’s professional goals include becoming a Certified Artificial Intelligent Scientist (CAIS) trainer and she is studying to turn her hobbies of photography and film making into careers. She plans to live overseas with her photography studios and to create real estate compounds for families to foster generational wealth.
McDougle’s is also juggling her everyday commitments pursuit of another degree; a B.S. in supply transportation management which she will receive this year from Coastline College.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
