Author K.a. Mohabir's New Audiobook, “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul,” is a Powerful Collection of Poems to Uplift Those Facing a Journey Through Grief and Hardship
Recent audiobook release “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul: The collective work-poetry of one's journey through the stages of darkness-purgatory” from Audiobook Network author K.A. Mohabir is a poignant and engaging series of poetry that perfectly encapsulates the state of those currently struggling, offering a glimmer of hope in times of darkness.
New York, NY, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- K.A. Mohabir has completed his new audiobook, “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul: The collective work-poetry of one's journey through the stages of darkness-purgatory”: a beautiful and thought-provoking assortment of poems and reflections that explore the physical, spiritual, and emotional impacts that one can endure while facing life’s challenges, providing comfort and healing in times of need.
“This is a literary composition composed for those who feel like nobody's listening,” shares Mohabir. “It is an expression of how over time, wisdom came and taught this individual his fears cannot change his situation or make his life any better. Through prayer, he asked God to grant him serenity and for a fair exchange of something better. ‘Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul’ is the driving rainstorm formed from the sadness of what this author feels while in the pursuit for that which is good and lovely.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author K.A. Mohabir’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they discover the author’s empowering messages of hope with each turn of the page. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, this candid series is sure to resonate with those who have endured suffering throughout their life, promising to uplift and comfort anyone who has ever had to journey through life’s darkest moments.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul: The collective work-poetry of one's journey through the stages of darkness-purgatory” by K.A. Mohabir through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
