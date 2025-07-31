Author K.a. Mohabir's New Audiobook, “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul,” is a Powerful Collection of Poems to Uplift Those Facing a Journey Through Grief and Hardship

Recent audiobook release “Through The Eyes of A Crying Soul: The collective work-poetry of one's journey through the stages of darkness-purgatory” from Audiobook Network author K.A. Mohabir is a poignant and engaging series of poetry that perfectly encapsulates the state of those currently struggling, offering a glimmer of hope in times of darkness.